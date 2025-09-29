The Gross Law Firm Reminds V.F. Corporation Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 12, 2025 – VFC

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VFC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: October 30, 2023 to May 20, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants disseminated materially false and misleading statements and/or concealed material adverse facts concerning the true state of VFC’s turnaround plans; notably, that additional significant reset actions would be necessary to return the Vans brand to growth, resulting in significant setbacks to Vans’ revenue growth trajectory. The truth emerged on May 21, 2025, when VFC reported its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 results, highlighting a significant decline in Vans’ growth trajectory, which faltered from an 8% loss the quarter before to a 20% loss in the fourth quarter, and noting such decline would continue through the next quarter. The Company attributed its results and below-expectation guidance largely as “a direct effect of deliberately reduced revenue to eliminate unprofitable or unproductive businesses” and “an additional set of deliberate actions” already in-place but previously unannounced. VFC further noted that, disregarding these deliberate actions, Vans would still have shown a “high single digit[]” revenue decline, suggesting growth slowed in comparison to the prior years’ sequential improvements irrespective of management’s new “deliberate actions.” On this news, the price of VFC’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $14.43 per share on May 20, 2025, VFC’s stock price fell to $12.15 per share on May 21, 2025, a decline of about 15.8% in the span of just a single day.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 12, 2025.

