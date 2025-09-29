Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and certain company officers in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Fluor Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit

Class Period: February 18, 2025 – July 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2025

Background

Fluor provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, modularization, and project management services through its Urban Solutions, Energy Solutions, and Mission Solutions segments. Its Urban Solutions division—covering infrastructure and major project services—was the largest contributor to revenue and profit during 2024 and early 2025.

Allegations

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Fluor and its executives made false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose that:

Costs tied to major infrastructure projects, including the Gordie Howe International Bridge , I-635/LBJ , and I-35 , were rising due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and delays.

, , and , were rising due to subcontractor design errors, price increases, and delays. Customer reductions in capital spending and hesitation over economic uncertainty were negatively impacting operations.

The company’s FY 2025 financial guidance was unrealistic and unreliable.

Fluor overstated the effectiveness of its risk mitigation strategy and downplayed risks from economic conditions.

Key Events

February 2025: Fluor issued FY 2025 guidance of adjusted EBITDA $575M–$675M and EPS $2.25–$2.75.

Fluor issued FY 2025 guidance of adjusted EBITDA $575M–$675M and EPS $2.25–$2.75. May 2025: Guidance reaffirmed despite acknowledged market uncertainty.

Guidance reaffirmed despite acknowledged market uncertainty. August 1, 2025 : Q2 results reported: EPS of $0.43, missing estimates by $0.13. Revenue of $3.98B, down 5.9% year-over-year and $570M below expectations. FY 2025 guidance cut to adjusted EBITDA $475M–$525M and EPS $1.95–$2.15. Cited project cost overruns, delays and client spending hesitation.



Q2 results reported:

Market Impact

Following the August 1, 2025 disclosures, Fluor’s stock price dropped 27% ($15.35 per share) to close at $41.42.

