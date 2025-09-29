Wabash Opens Midwest Parts and Services Center in Chicagoland

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions for the transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets, has opened a new Parts and Services facility in Gary, Ind. Strategically located along I-65—one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors—the center provides faster access to parts, service, and truck body upfitting for customers across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa.

The new Midwest facility is part of Wabash’s broader effort to scale its national Parts and Services platform through new upfit centers, an expanded dealer network and a growing roster of preferred service partners. Together, these investments enable Wabash to improve parts access, reduce downtime and provide more responsive support to fleet operators nationwide.

This investment comes as Wabash’s Parts and Services business continues to demonstrate strong structural growth, with upfit volumes on track to more than double in 2025.

“We see Parts and Services as the connective tissue between manufacturing and long-term customer support,” said Brian Bauman, vice president of retail services at Wabash. “As we continue to grow this platform, we're not just expanding our footprint; we’re creating durable value and adding stability to the business, even in a challenging market.”

The new Midwest Parts and Services center delivers a one-stop-shop for Wabash Genuine Parts as well as Wabash’s Ready-to-Mount (RTM) truck body program, with in-stock dry and platform bodies ready for rapid turnaround in a few weeks. Unique among Wabash service locations, the new facility will also support refrigerated truck bodies and provide diesel truck repair services, expanding support for fleets in a high-demand region.

“The demand for upfit continues to grow across our customer base, from national leasing fleets to independent operators and small businesses looking for tailored equipment solutions,” added Bauman. “This new facility strengthens our footprint in a key market, improving turnaround speed, reducing downtime and enhancing the end-to-end customer experience.”

The Gary site follows the recent opening of Wabash’s Atlanta-area Parts and Services center and joins existing facilities in California, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, with additional locations planned in 2026.

About Wabash

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com .

