Shareholders who lost money in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 17, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all individuals and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) (“Cytokinetics” or the “Company”) securities between December 27, 2023, and May 6, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Cytokinetics Securities Class Action Lawsuit Summary

Allegations:

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about the timeline for the New Drug Application (NDA) submission and approval process for aficamten .

about the timeline for the submission and approval process for . Cytokinetics represented that FDA approval of the NDA for aficamten was expected in the second half of 2025 , citing a September 26, 2025 PDUFA date .

, citing a . The Company allegedly failed to disclose material risks, particularly its failure to submit a required Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), which could delay regulatory approval.





Key Date:

Investors must contact the firm before November 17, 2025, to be considered for the lead plaintiff motion deadline.





Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

