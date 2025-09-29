AIQuant’s AI-Driven, High-Frequency Crypto Trading Platform Goes Live

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIQuant (AIQuant.fun), the personalized quantitative AI trading platform, is now live and open to the public, immediately leveling the playing field for the trading of crypto tokens across several different platforms, including Base, Solana and BNB. AIQuant’s autonomous AI-powered trading agents (or AI Quants) operate continuously, executing trades based on real-time data and individually configured strategies.



Efficiency and effectiveness are central to AIQuant’s design. The platform delivers a frictionless onboarding experience through its intuitive dashboard, while ensuring secure execution of trades across supported blockchains on all leading decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Traders can configure, launch, and monitor their AI Quants in just a few clicks, making algorithmic trading accessible to users at all experience levels. AIQuant’s modular architecture gives traders full control over their strategy design, risk management, and performance optimization. By combining advanced automation, gamified experiences, and customizable AI agents, AIQuant delivers a seamless, data-driven trading ecosystem that removes human emotion from decision-making and unlocks 24/7 precision trading at scale.





“Money never sleeps and with AIQuant’s customizable AI agents, a crypto investor’s trading activity never has to either. Anyone can create a quant, trained to identify token opportunities across different platforms where tokens are issued and traded,” said AIQuant.fun founder Marlon Williams. “As the token space becomes increasingly manifold and complex, we have built a tool that makes the trading experience more simple while unlocking opportunities that might not otherwise be available to traders.”









Instead of subscription tiers, users can activate their AI Quants by paying a one-time hatching fee—initially in ETH and later in $AIQ—while enjoying full support for multichain networks and access to advanced tools that help traders of all levels scale their impact. Each paid quant comes with advanced features such as customizable evaluation criteria, adaptive stop loss/take profit settings, and slippage controls. A planned bonding curve feature—including Core Mode and native tokenization for free quants—is scheduled for release in late 2025, further expanding the platform’s ecosystem and gamified trading dynamics.



AIQuant.fun’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven crypto trading by delivering an end-to-end, user-friendly infrastructure that removes the complexity, emotion, and time constraints of traditional trading—empowering a new generation of traders to succeed in the Web3 economy. By combining advanced algorithms, customizable strategies, and gamified rewards, AIQuant.fun transforms crypto trading into a seamless, automated experience—empowering both beginners and seasoned traders to scale their impact across multiple blockchains.



About AIQuant.fun

AIQuant.fun is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that enables users to build, customize, and deploy autonomous trading agents on multiple blockchains. With advanced algorithms, flexible subscription tiers, full strategy customization, and a gamified rewards system, AIQuant.fun delivers an innovative and community-driven approach to automated trading. The $AIQ token powers platform access, staking, and governance—making AIQuant.fun the go-to infrastructure for the next era of AI-driven crypto markets.

Media contact: AIQ@transformgroup.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by AIQuant.fun. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.



