Eloro Resources Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the “Meeting”), that was held virtually on September 29, 2025, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 42,194,396 common shares, which equates to 44.56% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the seven director nominees as follows:





NOMINEE VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

WITHHELD %

WITHHELD Thomas Larsen 36,494,211 99.660 124,520 0.340 Francis Sauve 36,375,274 99.335 243,457 0.665 Alexander Horvath 36,392,574 99.382 226,157 0.618 Dusan Berka 36,143,381 98.702 475,350 1.298 Richard Stone 36,149,427 98.718 469,304 1.282 Pablo Ordoñez 36,150,034 98.720 468,697 1.280 Caroline Cathcart 36,374,150 99.332 244,581 0.668

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the setting of the number of directors of the Company at seven, with the directors authorized to determine the number of directors of the Company by resolution of the directors, the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditors, and the approval of all unallocated awards, rights or other entitlement under the Corporation’s Long-Term Incentive Plan, as required by the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on September 29, 2025, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska project, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.

For further information please contact either Thomas G. Larsen, Chairman and CEO or Jorge Estepa, Vice-President at (416) 868-9168.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company’s plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.