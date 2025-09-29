Roadpost Inc. Responds to Beam Communications Holdings Ltd.’s ASX Announcements Regarding ZOLEO Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpost Inc. firmly rejects the assertions made in the ASX announcements issued by Beam Communications Holdings Ltd. on September 23, 2025, concerning ZOLEO Inc.

It is Roadpost’s position that Beam’s purported tender of its ZOLEO shares to Roadpost is invalid and ineffective. In Roadpost’s view, Beam has failed to meet its obligations under the Joint Venture Agreement and the Settlement Agreement, including its explicit duty to negotiate in good faith and to concurrently execute a definitive agreement for the sale of ZOLEO device intellectual property alongside the transfer of its joint venture shares. Roadpost maintains that Beam’s attempt to force closing without fulfilling these requirements directly contravenes the express terms of the agreements between the parties.

Roadpost has made clear to Beam that it will hold Beam fully accountable for all damages resulting from any failure to fulfill its obligations or to act in good faith. Meanwhile, ZOLEO operations continue uninterrupted. Our global customers, partners, and subscribers remain unaffected by this dispute; it is business as usual.

About Roadpost

Incorporated in 1991, Roadpost Inc. is a premier provider of mobile satellite solutions, delivering reliable and secure communication services to customers around the globe. Committed to innovation and excellence, Roadpost partners with industry-leading manufacturers and networks to enhance connectivity for individuals and organizations in remote and challenging environments. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with an office in Seattle, USA, Roadpost distributes its products both directly and through an extensive network of authorized dealers and retailers. Learn more at roadpost.ca.

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is pioneering the development of innovative, lower-cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions including wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), mobile and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets: consumers living on the fringe of mobile coverage, outdoor recreation users, and field workers requiring lone worker safety and remote messaging. ZOLEO products are available through authorized retailers and e-tailers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, including national retailers like REI, Cabela’s, Bass Pro, MEC, Anaconda, Autobarn, and Global Telesat Communications (GTC). For more information, visit: www.zoleo.com.

Media Contact

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088