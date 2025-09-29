UNICYCIVE CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Encourages Investors in Unicycive to Contact the Firm Regarding Filed Class Action Lawsuit

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Unicycive (UNCY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options Before the October 14th Deadline.

If you purchased or acquired stock in Unicycive between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Unicycive” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UNCY) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Unicycive securities between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 14, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants touted the prospects of its New Drug Application ("NDA") for oxylanthanum carbonate ("OLC") for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis and assured investors of the Company's readiness and ability to satisfy the U.S. Drug and Food Administration's ("FDA") manufacturing compliance requirements. The complaint further alleges, however, that defendants failed to disclose that Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated.

On June 10, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA "had identified deficiencies in cGMP [current good manufacturing practice] compliance at a third-party manufacturing vendor"—specifically, a third-party subcontractor of Unicycive's contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO")—"following an FDA inspection" and that, "given the identified deficiencies, any label discussions between the FDA and the Company are precluded." On this news, the price of Unicycive's stock fell over 40%. Then, on June 30, 2025, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter for the OCL NDA, citing the previously identified cGMP deficiencies at the third-party subcontractor of its CDMO. On this news, Unicycive's stock fell almost 30%, to close at $4.77 per share on June 30, 2025.



Next Steps:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

