SNAP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Snap Investors a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Snap, Inc. and Urges Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Snap (SNAP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Snap, Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SNAP) in the United District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Snap securities between April 29, 2025, to August 5, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 20, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Snap’s advertising revenue growth rate; notably, that, due to Snap’s own execution failure, it had significantly declined from 9% in the first quarter to only 1% in April.





On August 5, 2025, Snap announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a deceleration in advertising revenue growth. The Company attributed the slowdown to “an issue related to our ad platform, the timing of Ramadan and the effects of the de minimis changes.”





Following this news, the price of Snap’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $9.39 per share on August 5, 2025, Snap’s stock price fell to $7.78 per share on August 6, 2025, a decline of about 17.15% in the span of just a single day.





Next Steps:

