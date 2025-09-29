Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Unveils Ethical AI Roadmap to Drive Transformation — Without Sacrificing Human Jobs

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group , a leading provider of software development, quantitative analysis, information technology, cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development, announced today a pioneering initiative: the “Ethical AI Roadmap”, a comprehensive framework to help businesses adopt advanced artificial intelligence responsibly — while preserving jobs, safeguarding human dignity, and ensuring inclusive growth.

“AI is not a replacement for humanity — it’s a partner,” said Dan Herbatschek , CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “From day one, Ramsey Theory has believed that technological progress should lift people, not displace them. With our roadmap, businesses can accelerate innovation without leaving employees behind.”

Roadmap Pillars and Key Commitments

The Ramsey Theory Ethical AI Roadmap is structured around four interlocking pillars, each with concrete programs and milestones:

Human-Centered Augmentation AI solutions are designed first to augment human decision-making, not supplant it.

In roles like customer support, data analysis, or financial operations, AI handles routine, repetitive tasks - freeing humans to focus on creativity, judgment, strategic reasoning, and empathy.

A “human-override” safety mechanism is embedded in all systems, ensuring final decisions rest with people.



Transparent Governance & Responsible Oversight Companies should institute an Independent AI Ethics Advisory Board composed of ethicists, technologists, employee representatives, and external voices.

All AI modules deployed will adhere to explainability and auditability standards, with clear documentation of decision logic, data sources, and bias-mitigation processes.

Quarterly reporting will disclose model performance, fairness audits, and any incidents of unintended bias or drift.



Upskilling, Reskilling & Career Pathways Ramsey Theory suggests companies commit to allocating 5% of annual revenues to internal employee training in AI, data literacy, domain specialization, and soft skills.

Via partnerships with universities and education platforms, companies should offer certification pathways for employees to transition into AI-adjacent roles (e.g. AI trainers, prompt engineers, oversight specialists, AI ethicists).

Every division should map “AI transition plans” showing how roles evolve, not vanish — and identify new footprints for human talent.



Inclusive Co-Design & Stakeholder Engagement Before major AI rollouts, companies should hold “AI Impact Workshops” including affected employees, labor representatives, customers, and community stakeholders.

Feedback from these workshops may lead to feature changes, opt-in options, or phased deployment.

Companies should publish an “AI Use Charter” that defines where AI is allowed, under what constraints, and with what human controls.





“Ramsey Theory Group’s mission is to partner with companies in unlocking the power of data, models, and intelligent systems,” Herbatschek said. “But doing so ethically is core to our identity. We aim for a future where AI empowers people, not replaces them — where companies become more intelligent and more human at the same time.”

To accelerate adoption across industry, Ramsey Theory is launching the Ethical AI Coalition — inviting peer firms, academic institutions, labor groups, and public-sector partners to co-develop standards, share tools, and advocate for regulations aligned with human-centric AI.