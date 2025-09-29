Fiberglass Market worth $34.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fiberglass Market is projected to grow from USD 27.14 billion in 2025 to USD 34.97 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Fiberglass, also known as glass reinforced plastic (GRP), is a composite material made of fine glass fibers and polymer resin. It is a lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and durable material widely used in the aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. These properties of fiberglass help reduce maintenance costs, increase equipment lifespan, and improve operational efficiency. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6124844

Browse in-depth TOC on “Fiberglass Market”

427 - Market Data Tables

52 – Figures

323 - Pages

List of Key Players in Fiberglass Market:

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China) Owens Corning (US) Saint-Gobain (France) Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG Group, China) Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC, China) Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) 3B- The Fiberglass Company (Belgium) Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan) PFG Fiber Glass Corporation (China) Johns Manville (US), AGY (US) Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Knauf Insulation (Belgium) KCC Corporation (South Korea) Sisecam (Turkey)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Fiberglass Market:

Drivers: Extensive use of fiberglass in the construction & infrastructure industry Restraint: Issues associated with glass wool recycling Opportunity: Increased number of wind energy capacity installations Challenge: Competition from alternative materials

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6124844

Key Findings of the Study:

E-glass segment held the largest market share in terms of value in the fiberglass market.

Composites dominated the application segment in terms of value in the fiberglass market.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the fiberglass market in terms of value and volume.

Based on glass type, the E-glass fiber is a type of glass fiber that has high strength and stiffness, making it suitable for use in applications that require high mechanical properties. E-glass fiber is projected to dominate the fiberglass market in the forecast period. E-glass was initially developed for electrical applications and offers excellent dielectric properties, making it perfect for use in electronics and electrical insulation. It is significantly less costly than other high-performance glass fibers like S-glass, making it the preferred choice for large-scale industrial applications where balancing cost and performance is crucial. E-glass is also non-corrosive and resistant to oils, solvents, most chemicals, and changes in dimensions caused by humidity or environmental conditions.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=6124844

Based on application, the composites segment is expected to have the largest share of the fiberglass market in 2024 by value. Fiberglass composites are increasingly used in various industries because of their resistance to corrosion, lightweight, and durability. Composites are materials made by combining two or more different substances. Incorporating fiberglass with other materials allows the creation of substances with specific properties tailored for particular applications. Fiberglass composites are strong yet lightweight, up to 75% lighter than steel and 50% lighter than aluminum. This helps lower transportation costs, boost fuel efficiency, and make handling and installation easier, which is especially beneficial in automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

Based on the region, the fiberglass market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate, in terms of value, due to increasing demand for fiberglass across various end-use industries in the region. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia are heavily investing in urban and rural infrastructure projects, including smart cities, transportation networks, airports, and green buildings. This creates significant demand for fiberglass across the region. The growth of renewable energy projects, especially wind power, increases demand for fiberglass since it is essential for manufacturing turbine blades. China’s emphasis on wind energy and government initiatives like “Made in China 2025” are key factors.

Browse Adjacent Markets Fibers and Composites Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: