Nxera Pharma to Receive US$10 Million Milestone Payment from AbbVie under Collaboration Targeting Neurological Diseases

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge and London, UK, 30 September 2025 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565) announces that it has reached a second important R&D milestone under its multi-target discovery collaboration with AbbVie focused on neurological diseases, resulting in a payment of US$10 million to Nxera.

Nxera and AbbVie entered this multi-target collaboration in 2022 to leverage Nxera’s NxWave™ platform to discover novel medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) associated with neurological disease. This current milestone relates to the identification of validated and differentiated ‘hit’ molecules against a neurology target.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nxera is eligible to receive up to US$40 million in near-term research milestones, as well as further potential option, development and commercial milestones totalling up to US$1.2 billion, plus tiered royalties on global sales. This is the second milestone received in this collaboration, following the first milestone which was achieved in June 2024.

Dr. Matt Barnes, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Nxera Pharma UK, said: “Reaching this second milestone highlights the continued productivity of our collaboration with AbbVie, and reflects the remarkable work of our teams in applying our NxWave™ platform to discover and advance novel molecules that modulate neurological disease targets. We are very proud of the progress achieved so far and look forward to continuing our work towards impactful new therapies for patients.”

The milestone payment will be recognized in the third quarter of 2025.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

We have built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region.

Behind that, and powered by our unique NxWave™ discovery platform, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class candidates is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across obesity and metabolic disorders, neurology/neuropsychiatry and immunology and inflammation.

Nxera employs approximately 400 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

