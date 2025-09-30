Securities Fraud Investigation Into AVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of AVITA Medical, Inc. (“Avita” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCEL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON AVITA MEDICAL, INC. (RCEL), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On August 7, 2025, Avita released its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.”

The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to determine pricing of the Company’s wound care product, Recell, “neither assigned a price or assigned an inadequate price and failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner.”

As a result, “claims accumulated from January through June, creating a significant backlog of unpaid claims and inadequately paid claims to providers for RECELL procedures. This lack of resolution created uncertainty among providers regarding payment expectations and timelines, which led to a reduction in RECELL utilization during the first half of the year.”

On this news, Avita’s stock price fell $1.13, or 21%, to close at $4.25 per share on August 8, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Avita securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com