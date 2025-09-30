MULTIMEDIA UPDATE: Lydiam Group Unveils New Brand Identity Following 400% Revenue Growth and Market Diversification

Lydiam Group’s rebrand introduces a redesigned website and a modern visual identity to support global growth. It reflects the firm’s regulatory strength, VASP acquisition in Poland, and upcoming market entries in Asia and LATAM underscoring its ambition to rival traditional banks with fintech agility.



LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydiam Group , a cross-border financial infrastructure firm operating in the institutional FX and crypto space, has unveiled its new brand identity following a 400 percent increase in annual revenue and a strategic expansion into multiple international markets. The rebrand represents a significant step in the company’s evolution as it positions itself as a high-trust alternative to traditional financial institutions.

Founded by Ayaz Khan, Lydiam Group delivers secure, multi-treasury solutions for foreign exchange, digital assets, and cross-border payments. The company services institutional and high-net-worth clients, supporting them with a range of capabilities that extend beyond crypto-to-fiat conversion including FX execution, spot and forward trading, and integrated infrastructure across both fiat and digital asset rails. Since its inception, Lydiam has boarded over 200 clients, including crypto funds, corporate entities, and private wealth offices.

The company has achieved several operational milestones over the past 18 months. These include completing multi-million-dollar crypto-to-fiat transactions for high-net-worth clients, structuring uncollateralized hedging products for active trading firms, and securing multi-country FX partnerships. Lydiam has also acquired and rebranded a licensed Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Poland to support its European operations and licensing objectives.

The updated brand identity includes a redesigned website, social media platforms and a modernized visual presentation that reflects the company’s institutional focus. The rebrand aligns with Lydiam Group’s growth strategy and its expansion across key global markets, including the UK, UAE, Europe, and Africa, with Asia and Latin America targeted for entry in the next 12 months.

“The new brand signals our shift into a broader, more institutional mindset,” says Khan. “We are transforming how global clients access treasury services making cross-border execution more secure, compliant, and agile.”

Lydiam Group’s core offering is a multi-treasury FX and crypto conversion platform that enables clients to move efficiently between fiat and digital currencies. The service delivers best execution pricing with regulatory cover, providing speed and security for clients handling complex cross-border needs. Lydiam also provides high-frequency spot trading execution and FX white-label systems to institutional partners.

Lydiam’s crypto operations are managed internally through its proprietary systems and licenses, while FX services are delivered in partnership with a licensed Money Services Business (MSB) - allowing Lydiam to operate compliantly across multiple jurisdictions including the UK, UAE, EU, and Africa.

The company’s short-term priority is to build digital visibility and brand credibility within institutional FX and crypto markets. In the medium term, Lydiam aims to secure international partnerships and funding by demonstrating the scalability of its model. Its long-term vision is to expand into emerging and established markets across EMEA, LATAM, and Asia, with the goal of becoming a globally recognized, technology-forward brokerage valued in the hundreds of millions.

Lydiam Group’s model combines the flexibility of a fintech company with the oversight and structure expected of an institutional financial provider. Unlike typical fintech platforms, Lydiam differentiates itself through streamlined onboarding, bespoke execution models, and high-trust treasury infrastructure.

Through integration of both fiat and digital asset capabilities under one platform, Lydiam enables clients to manage complex, cross-border treasury operations with efficiency and control. The firm’s founder-led approach, backed by over a decade of FX market expertise, reinforces a service culture built on responsiveness, precision, and trust: qualities often lacking in traditional fintech offerings.

Lydiam is driven by a bold vision: to become the premier institutional alternative to banks for digital and fiat finance, with an ambition to grow into a global brokerage valued in the hundreds of millions.

About Lydiam Group

Lydiam Group is a global FX and crypto brokerage serving institutional and high-net-worth clients with secure, multi-treasury solutions across foreign exchange, digital assets, and cross-border payments. Operating across the UK, UAE, Europe, and Africa, the firm enables rapid crypto-to-fiat conversion, high-frequency spot execution, and uncollateralized hedging under full regulatory oversight. With a focus on speed, trust, and multi-jurisdictional flexibility, Lydiam Group is positioned as a scalable alternative to traditional banks.

