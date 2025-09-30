Kuros Biosciences debuts commercial launch of MagnetOs MIS Delivery System at SMISS 2025

Schlieren (Zürich), Switzerland – September 30, 2025 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative biologic technologies, today announced the full commercial launch of the MagnetOs™ MIS Delivery System. Purpose-built for Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) procedures, the system is designed to meet every surgeon’s need in bone graft delivery. It will be showcased at the Kuros booth and featured in a podium presentation at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) Annual Meeting on October 3, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.



MagnetOs MIS sets a new standard in minimally invasive surgery as the only bone graft delivery system that is sterile, prefilled, free of human tissue, and with a mechanism of action backed by Level I clinical evidence.1,2 MagnetOs MIS ensures surgeons no longer need to compromise, meeting all critical needs for minimally invasive bone grafting:

Always ready when you are – single-use, sterile, and prefilled, available off the shelf with no refrigeration or thawing required 1

Faster efficiency – graft placement three times faster than traditional funnel-based delivery methods 3

Engineered for optimal handling – enabling easy, controlled, and precise graft placement in hard-to-reach spaces





Built on the proven science of MagnetOs and its proprietary NeedleGrip™ submicron surface technology to harness the immune system to stimulate bone formation, the MIS system is designed to maximize speed and efficiency in the operating room.4-6

Dr. Matthew Maserati, neurosurgeon at WellSpan Neurosurgery in Chambersburg, PA, will be presenting his experience with the MagnetOs MIS Delivery System at SMISS on October 3, 2025, from 9:12-9:18am in the DaVinci Ballroom. “Kuros Biosciences has delivered an elegant solution that makes MIS graft placement efficient and reliable, without compromise. I was impressed with how seamlessly the system performed and the confidence it provided in delivering MagnetOs precisely into confined spaces.” – Dr. Maserati.



Chris Fair, CEO of Kuros Biosciences, commented: “The launch of MagnetOs MIS is more than a product milestone – it reflects our vision to redefine what’s possible in spine surgery. By combining efficiency, precision, and the strength of Level I clinical evidence, we’re setting a new standard for minimally invasive care. At Kuros, our mission is to empower surgeons with innovations that don’t just keep pace with the future of surgery but help shape it.”

To learn more about the new MagnetOs MIS Delivery System, visit: www.kurosbio.com/spine/mis.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com

About MagnetOs MIS Delivery System

The MIS system is supported by robust published clinical evidence for MagnetOs in cases where minimally invasive procedures and surgical site accessibility is crucial. In a retrospective study, MagnetOs achieved a 94.4% fusion rate across 36 levels treated in patients undergoing MIS and open transforaminal lumbar interbody fusions (TLIF), where the majority of patients had comorbidities such as obesity, smoking, diabetes, or a previous spine surgery.7 These results build on previously published Level I prospective, randomized, controlled human clinical data demonstrating that MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft in posterolateral fusion (79% vs. 47%).2

About MagnetOs

Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.2 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate (79% vs. 47%) of autograft in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).2 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*†2,8 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.‡§4-6 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.¶1,9-13

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

* 19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers.

† Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.2

‡ Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. For important safety and intended use information please visit kurosbio.com.

§ MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

¶ MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA & mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine & intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. Data on file. MagnetOs MIS. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. Davis, J. et al. Orthopedic Review. 2025. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).





Attachment