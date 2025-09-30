Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

29 September 2025
On 29 September 2025 the board of directors in Prosafe SE (the “Company”) resolved to grant certain individuals a number of restricted stock units (RSUs) under the Company’s long-term incentive program (“LTIP”). The total number of RSUs awarded under the LTIP is 2 454 583.
The following primary insiders have been granted RSUs:
- Carey Lowe, chairperson of the board: 198 646 RSUs
- JB de Boissieu, member of the board: 132 431 RSUs
- Grethe Moen, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
- Knut Bø, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
- Monique Fares, member of the board: 99 323 RSUs
- Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO: 681 472 RSUs
- Ryan Stewart, CCO: 438 088 RSUs
- Bård Haugan, Finance Director: 51 544 RSUs
- Halvdan Kielland, Finance Lead: 44 878 RSUs
All RSUs vest with 1/3 on 30 September 2026, 1/3 on 30 September 2027 and 1/3 on 29 September 2028, except for members of the Board where vesting occurs for all their RSUs on 30 September 2027. Each RSU represents one share. The RSUs are non-tradeable and non-transferable.
Please find attached the notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
For further information, please contact:
Reese McNeel, Interim CEO and CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Section 4-2.
