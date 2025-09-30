Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): New number of shares and votes

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“FPC” or the “Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a reverse share split, whereby two thousand (2,000) existing shares have been consolidated into one (1) new share (reverse split 1:2,000). The reverse share split has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in FPC as follows.

Prior to the reverse share split, the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 15,175,375,766 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 15,246,250,766 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 15,167,500,766 pertained to the B-shares).

Following the reverse share split, and as of September 30, 2025, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 7,587,687 (of which 3,937 A-shares and 7,583,750 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 7,623,120 (of which 39,370 pertain to the A-shares and 7,583,750 pertain to the B-shares).

Following the completion of the reverse share split, the Company holds 1,900 treasury B-shares.

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 am CEST on September 30, 2025.

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions – trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs – power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

