Aspocomp’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time



Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2026 as follows:



Financial Statements 2025: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time

Interim Report January-March, 2026: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at around 8:00 a.m. Finnish time

Half-year Report January-June, 2026: Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time

Interim Report January-September, 2026: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at around 9:00 Finnish time.



Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.



Annual Report 2025

Annual Report 2025 will be published in week 11 at the latest. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor’s Report.



Annual General Meeting 2026

Aspocomp’s Annual General Meeting 2026 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The meeting will be convened by the company’s Board of Directors later on.

Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company’s Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.com.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com