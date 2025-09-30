Civinity Group demonstrates strong financial results – revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2025

The building maintenance and engineering solutions group Civinity has published its financial results for the first half of 2025. Compared to the same period last year, the Group demonstrates growth in both revenue and profit.

Civinity group’s sales revenue in the first half of this year increased by 9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to EUR 46,017 thousand (as of 30 June 2024 – EUR 42,187 thousand). The group’s gross profit was EUR 10,376 thousand, which was 32% higher than in the same period last year (EUR 7,855 thousand).

The consolidated EBITDA of the group amounted to EUR 4,198 thousand and was 17% higher than in the same period last year (EUR 3,591 thousand). In the first six months of 2025, the group earned EUR 1,677 thousand in net profit, which was 57% higher than in the same period last year (EUR 1,065 thousand).

According to Civinity Chairman of the Board Deividas Jacka, continuous focus on efficiency, investments in digitalization and innovative solutions ensured the planned growth.

“Analyzing the group’s business portfolio, the residential segment remains stable, while the engineering segment shows significantly improved results – we are seeing signs of recovery in the construction market. The digital payments segment, launched in the second half of last year, is also making a strong contribution to the results,” said Civinity Chairman of the Board Deividas Jacka.

In July, Civinity issued the first tranche of its planned bond program – EUR 10,350 thousand – which was admitted to trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. The newly issued bonds were used on 4 August to refinance the EUR 8,000 thousand public bond issue originally placed in 2023.

In June 2025, Civinity AB successfully reached an agreement with INVL Bridge Finance to refinance its private bonds for an extended term of nearly two years. Subsequently, in August, the group secured a loan from Signet Bank on favorable terms and refinanced part of these bonds.

According to the Chairman of the Board, the group remains committed to developing a Smart Green City ecosystem, which would integrate essential services for citizens related to living, working and service provision within buildings, as well as mobility between them.

As of 30 June 2025, the group employed 1 604 employees (31 December 2024 – 1 642 employees).

About the Company

AB Civinity (the Company), legal entity code 302247881, registered office at Naugarduko str. 98, Vilnius LT-03160, Lithuania, is a public limited liability company whose shares are fully owned by the controlling company NORD FIN ASSET SIA. The Company’s core activity is management consultancy.

The Civinity Group consists of the Company and its 38 subsidiaries operating in Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom (as of 30 June 2025). The Group’s activities include maintenance services for residential, commercial, and public buildings; design, installation, and maintenance of engineering systems; environmental maintenance services; as well as development and maintenance of accounting, management, and information systems.

Responsible person for publishing the information

Tomas Staškūnas

Civinity, AB CEO

E-mail tomas.staskunas@civinity.com

Mob. +370 687 10426

Attachments