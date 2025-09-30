Unipaas Unveils Seamless Card-on-File Migration to Accelerate Embedded Payments Growth for SaaS Platforms

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipaas, the embedded payments leader for SaaS platforms, has unveiled a seamless Card-on-File Migration solution, eliminating one of the most overlooked yet critical barriers to rapidly scaling embedded payments.

While SaaS platforms increasingly embrace embedded payments for new revenue streams, stronger retention, and enhanced user experience, growth is often slowed by a hidden challenge: migrating stored card data from previous providers.

As Ido Dubovi, VP of Growth at Unipaas, explains: “Merchants quickly see the value of upgrading to a platform’s embedded payments solution, but their previous provider holds the customers’ card data, often tied to recurring transactions. This prevents a fully seamless migration to the new service and slows the platform’s growth momentum.”

Unipaas’ new Card-on-File Migration solution removes that roadblock. It securely transfers stored card information from legacy payment providers directly into the platform’s branded payment solution without disruption. The migration is fully PCI DSS compliant, supports all major card networks, and ensures merchants and their customers have a frictionless experience.

Early adopters are already seeing the benefits. ClubRight, a leading gym-management platform serving over 1,000 gyms and 1.3 million members, recently launched ClubRight Pay Card, powered by Unipaas. As part of the rollout, gyms onboarding to ClubRight Pay Card had their card-on-file data seamlessly migrated , enabling an effortless and smooth transition.

“Unipaas is not just powering our payments,” said Owen Chapman, Commercial Director at ClubRight. “They provide us with the tools we need to fuel growth. Our gyms run more efficiently, and members enjoy an enhanced payment experience.”

David Avgi, CEO of Unipaas, added: “This innovation removes the last-mile obstacle to quickly scaling embedded payments adoption. By managing onboarding, compliance, risk, support, and now card data migration, Unipaas frees platforms to focus on what matters most: growth.”

