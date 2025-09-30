21Shares AG (the “Issuer”) - Official Notice regarding the update on the fees of certain Exchange Traded Products

Name, registered office and address of the Company: 21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.



The Issuer hereby notifies Investors of the below 21Shares securities (the “Affected Products”) that a portion of the Investor Fee for the below listed Affected Products has been waived for a period effective from and including 1 October 2025 up to and including 30 September 2026. During this period, the Investor Fee will be 0.10% per annum.



Security Description | ISIN | Previous Investor Fee | New Investor Fee :



21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP | CH1209763130 | 0.21% | 0.10%

21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP | CH1199067674 | 0.21% | 0.10%



Terms not defined herein have the same meaning given to them in the EU Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 28 November 2024 and and the UK Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 8 May 2025, both available at https://www.21shares.com/en-ch/ir/prospectus.



Contact Details:

21Shares AG, attn. Mrs. Jasmin Muelhaupt, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: fin-products@21shares.com



Further information:

For further information, please refer to the Programme and EU Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 28 November 2024 and the UK Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 8 May 2025, and the respective Final Terms. This official notice neither constitutes a prospectus nor advertisement within the meaning of the Financial Services Act. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).



Representative:

Homburger AG

Person: Dr. Benjamin Leisinger

Phone: 043 222 10 00

Fax: 043 222 15 00

E-Mail: benjamin.leisinger@homburger.ch







Date of publication:

30 September 2025



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.



This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act)) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.



Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



The products are exchange traded products, which do not qualify as units of a collective investment scheme according to the relevant provisions of the Swiss Federal Act on Collective Investment Schemes (CISA), as amended, and are not licensed thereunder. Therefore, the products are neither governed by the CISA nor supervised or approved by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA (FINMA). Accordingly, Investors do not have the benefit of the specific investor protection provided under the CISA.