21Shares Launches Jupiter ETP, Offering Investors Exposure to the Trading Hub of Solana

New listing expands 21Shares’ leadership with over 50 physically backed crypto ETPs available to European investors

ZURICH, September 30, 2025 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Jupiter ETP (ticker: AJUP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The new product provides investors with efficient, transparent, and institutional-grade exposure to Jupiter (JUP), the leading trading hub on the Solana blockchain.

Name: 21Shares Jupiter ETP

Ticker: AJUP

ISIN: CH1480821383

Exchange: SIX Swiss Exchange

Currencies: USD, EUR

Fee: 2.5%

Jupiter powers more than 90% of Solana’s trade aggregation, routing transactions across over 20 decentralized exchanges to deliver the most efficient and cost-effective execution for users. With more than $1 trillion in lifetime trading volume and consistently around $8 billion in weekly volumes over the past two years, Jupiter has become the central liquidity engine of Solana’s fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Beyond trade aggregation, Jupiter has expanded into a full-stack DeFi platform. It offers perpetual futures, limit orders, dollar-cost averaging, and a token launchpad for new crypto projects. Its liquid staking derivative, JupSOL, is now the fourth-largest staking derivative on Solana, while its lending marketplace, JupLend – launched in August 2025 – has already attracted over $750 million in total value locked (TVL). Together, these innovations generate multiple revenue streams for the protocol, supporting JUP’s long-term growth potential.

Looking ahead, Jupiter is preparing for JupNet, a multi-chain liquidity network that will connect blockchains, wallets, and identities into a unified decentralized ledger. This expansion beyond Solana will allow Jupiter to act as a cross-chain brokerage layer, tapping into the broader crypto ecosystem.

“Jupiter has cemented itself as the backbone of liquidity on Solana and is evolving into one of the most comprehensive DeFi hubs in the industry,” said Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development at 21Shares. “By listing AJUP, we are giving investors institutional-grade access to a key pillar of Solana’s growth story, and a project that is pushing the boundaries of what decentralized finance can achieve.”

With AJUP, 21Shares now offers over 50 physically backed crypto ETPs and manages over $11bn in AUM, reinforcing its leadership as the issuer with the broadest product lineup in Europe and globally.





About 21Shares

21Shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, transparent and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .





