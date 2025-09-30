Handan Dao: A Living Museum of Chinese Idioms Where Millennial History Unfolds

HANDAN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 1 to 8, 2025, the Handan City Industrial Investment Group will present the "Myriad Performances & Cultural Festival" at Handan Dao, centered on an "all-scenario immersive, round-the-clock performances" concept. The event will feature a continuous rotation of diverse performances, including 15 captivating programs such as crosstalk, war drumming, flash mob dances, and acrobatics. Nine culturally themed venues -- showcasing the grandeur of the Zhao State, the Northern Dynasties, the Grand Canal's Tang and Song eras, revolutionary legacy, and the essence of Taiji -- will open progressively during the National Day holiday. Offering an experience of "a new scene with every step, a performance every few paces," the festival will include costumed NPCs interacting with visitors, allowing them to immersively "time-travel" through different dynasties. Additionally, the "Taste of Handan" Food Week will run concurrently, presenting a wide array of local culinary specialties for international visitors to savor. Handan extends a warm invitation to unlock a millennium-spanning feast of culture and cuisine.

Nestled in Handan, a city with 3,100 years of history, the Handan Dao bears witness to pivotal chapters of ancient China. Once a vital north-south artery during the Warring States Period, it served as the birthplace of timeless idioms such as "Carrying bramble branches to ask for punishment", "Returning the Jade Intact to Zhao" and "Learning the Handan Walk". Today, revitalized as a historic and cultural district, it has become a must-visit destination for global travelers to immerse themselves in China's millennia-old civilization.​

Stepping onto Handan Dao, the winding bluestone path leads visitors through a landscape meticulously restored to its Warring States Period grandeur. Vermilion gates adorned with gleaming bronze knockers, lanterns swaying beneath upturned eaves, and an "Idiom Relief Wall" at the street corner vividly bring to life classic tales such as "Carrying bramble branches to ask for punishment" and "Mao Sui Recommending Himself." At the iconic "Learning-to-Walk Bridge," a stone structure dating back to the Warring States Period, visitors encounter the very site where the idiom "Learning the Handan Walk" originated. Elaborate carvings on the bridge railings whisper of ancient pursuits of graceful demeanor. Handan Dao offers an unparalleled gateway to experiencing the richness of ancient Chinese culture.

Source: Handan City Industrial Investment Group