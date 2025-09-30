NPC to Present High-Performance Gaming Monitors and Tizen OS Smart TVs at Global Sources Hong Kong Show 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (NPC Electronics) will showcase the latest additions to its gaming monitor and smart TV portfolio at the Global Sources Hong Kong Show, October 11–14, 2025. Visitors can explore NPC’s products at booth 2P12. The company will reaffirm its commitment to the global display market, where its products are now distributed in more than 80 countries/regions.





The exhibit highlights NPC’s newest series of gaming monitors, developed to meet the needs of both competitive e-sports players and creative users. Updated designs feature thinner bezels, ergonomic stands, and improved integration of speakers and connectivity options. Key specifications include:

27-inch FHD esports display with a 520Hz refresh rate for professional-level responsiveness.

with a 520Hz refresh rate for professional-level responsiveness. 27-inch QHD monitor with a 300Hz refresh rate, balancing speed with image clarity.

with a 300Hz refresh rate, balancing speed with image clarity. 27-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming and content creation.

with a 165Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming and content creation. 27-inch FHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, aimed at mainstream competitive gaming.

All models utilise Fast IPS panels, which combine rapid response times with 93% DCI-P3 colour coverage. They also support VESA mounting and provide comprehensive connectivity through HDMI, DisplayPort, and headphone outputs.

Alongside monitors, NPC will introduce a new range of smart TVs, available in sizes from 32 to 100 inches. As an official Tizen Partner, NPC integrates Tizen OS 8.0 by Samsung, giving users access to a wide selection of streaming services through a streamlined interface. This partnership underscores NPC’s focus on delivering a consistent and reliable smart TV experience for households worldwide.

“Global Sources provides an opportunity to engage with international partners and demonstrate our latest technologies,” said Li Jie, Founder of Xianyou Company. “This year’s lineup reflects our commitment to performance, design, and user-focused improvements.”

NPC welcomes industry partners, distributors, and media to booth 2P12 for product demonstrations. For meeting requests, please contact xy@npc-cn.com. Additional information is available at www.npc-cn.com.

About Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2005, Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (NPC Electronics) develops and manufactures display solutions, including monitors and TVs. Guided by a mission of accessible quality, NPC products are distributed in over 80 countries and supported by a global service network with comprehensive OEM/ODM services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Telephone: +86 020-86163637

Email: xy@npc-cn.com

Website: www.npc-cn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ac7bf55-76df-4932-8fa0-912d661fef9f