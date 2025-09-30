Agentic AI in Digital Engineering Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Adept AI Labs, Anthropic, Beam AI, Blue Yonder, Coupa Software, DevCom, DevSquad, EffectiveSoft, INORU, OpenAI, UiPath, & More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Digital Engineering Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The agentic AI in digital engineering market is projected to expand by USD 20.14 billion between 2024 and 2029, achieving a CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period. An analysis of the market, incorporating market size, forecasts, trends, growth dynamics, and vendor evaluation, encapsulates the essence of this market report, which covers approximately 25 vendors.
Key market drivers include the necessity to spur innovation and decrease time-to-market, the rising complexity of contemporary products and systems, and rapid advancements in AI models and computational infrastructure.
One significant factor propelling the growth of the agentic AI in digital engineering market in forthcoming years is hyper-integration with physics-based digital twins and simulation environments. Additionally, the proliferation of domain-specific and specialized agentic models and the growth of multi-agent systems for collaborative problem-solving are expected to considerably drive market demand.
The agentic AI in digital engineering market report covers:
- Market sizing
- Market forecasts
- Industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis within the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agentic AI in digital engineering market vendors that include Accenture, Adept AI Labs Inc., Anthropic, Beam AI, Blue Yonder Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Creole Ventures Pvt. Ltd., DevCom, DevSquad, EffectiveSoft Corp., Google Cloud, H.AI SAS, INORU, NVIDIA Corp., OpenAI, SAP SE, Synopsys Inc., UiPath Inc., and Zycus Inc.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market overview
- Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
- Historic Market Size
- Global Agentic AI In Digital Engineering Market 2019 - 2023
- Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- On premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Deployment
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Product design and development - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Predictive engineering analytics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Process automation and workflow optimization - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Construction and civil engineering - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
- Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Accenture PLC
- Adept AI Labs Inc.
- Anthropic
- Beam AI
- Blue Yonder Inc.
- Coupa Software Inc.
- Creole Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
- DevCom
- DevSquad
- EffectiveSoft Corp.
- Google Cloud
- H.AI SAS
- INORU
- NVIDIA Corp.
- OpenAI
- SAP SE
- Synopsys Inc.
- UiPath Inc.
- Zycus Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muotn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.