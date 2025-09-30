Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of LG Display, BOE Technology, Tianma Microelectronics, EverDisplay Optronics, Royole, Corning, E Ink, Plastic Logic, & More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flexible electronics and circuits are redefining possibilities in diverse industries, offering new design freedom and intelligence across devices and environments. As global sectors pursue smarter, lighter, and more versatile solutions, this market is rapidly positioning itself at the heart of digital transformation.

The Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market grew from USD 43.92 billion in 2024 to USD 48.37 billion in 2025. With a projected CAGR of 10.04%, the market is set to reach USD 78.01 billion by 2030. R

obust expansion is driven by innovations in materials, manufacturing processes, and increasing adoption across high-value applications. Flexible electronics enable cost and design advantages for customers in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors, fueling widespread interest and ongoing R&D investment.

Scope & Segmentation

This report delivers a detailed segmentation of the flexible electronics and circuit landscape, supporting precise strategic planning and market assessment:

Application Segments: Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial.

Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial. Product Types: Batteries, Flexible Displays, RFID, Sensors, Solar Cells.

Batteries, Flexible Displays, RFID, Sensors, Solar Cells. Material Types: Composite, Inorganic (Metal Oxide, Silicon), Organic (Polymer, Small Molecule).

Composite, Inorganic (Metal Oxide, Silicon), Organic (Polymer, Small Molecule). Substrate Types: Metal Foil (Aluminum, Copper), Paper, Plastic (PET, PI, Polycarbonate), Textile (Nonwoven, Woven).

Metal Foil (Aluminum, Copper), Paper, Plastic (PET, PI, Polycarbonate), Textile (Nonwoven, Woven). Manufacturing Technologies: Coating (Blade, Slot Die), Laser, Lithography, Printing (Inkjet, Screen).

Coating (Blade, Slot Die), Laser, Lithography, Printing (Inkjet, Screen). End-Users: Covering aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial markets with targeted sub-categories.

Covering aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial markets with targeted sub-categories. Conductive Materials: Aluminum, Carbon (Nanotubes, Graphene), Copper, Silver.

Aluminum, Carbon (Nanotubes, Graphene), Copper, Silver. Thickness Ranges: Less than 0.1 mm, 0.1 to 0.5 mm, Greater than 0.5 mm.

Less than 0.1 mm, 0.1 to 0.5 mm, Greater than 0.5 mm. Geographic Coverage: Americas (including Brazil, Canada, US states), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (spanning China, India, Japan, and others).

Americas (including Brazil, Canada, US states), Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (spanning China, India, Japan, and others). Company Coverage: Leading market players such as Samsung Electronics, LG Display, BOE Technology Group, Royole Corporation, Corning Incorporated, among others.

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Flexible Electronics & Circuit market report include:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

EverDisplay Optronics Co., Ltd.

Royole Corporation

Corning Incorporated

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Plastic Logic Limited

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Recent breakthroughs in substrate engineering and advanced composites are making flexible circuits viable for mass production across form factors once limited to prototyping.

Sectors such as healthcare and automotive are rapidly integrating flexible electronics for continuous monitoring and novel user interface solutions.

Printing and roll-to-roll processes are minimizing material waste and enhancing production scalability, influencing cost structure and time-to-market.

Regional supply chains are adapting to geopolitical changes, with companies exploring nearshoring and reshoring strategies to strengthen resilience and streamline lead times.

The market is witnessing dynamic collaboration: established conglomerates partner with agile start-ups to transfer new material technologies from labs to large-scale implementation.

Manufacturers and suppliers are prioritizing sustainability by developing recyclable substrates and adopting green chemistry approaches in flexible circuit production.

Tariff Impact: Strategic Considerations for Supply Chains

Imminent tariff changes in 2025 are prompting proactive reassessment of procurement and manufacturing strategies, especially where sourcing relies on Asian exporters of polymer substrates and semiconductor materials. Companies are increasingly investing in domestic partnerships and diversifying regional production to manage increased procurement costs and safeguard supply-chain continuity. This evolving environment is also catalyzing innovations in material science and encouraging new alliances within and across regions, supporting risk mitigation and broader market access.

Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market: Why This Report Matters

Provides granular segmentation and actionable insights to guide strategic investments and R&D efforts in an evolving technology-focused market.

Enables rapid identification of high-growth applications and regions for operational expansion and partnership initiatives.

Offers competitive intelligence for benchmarking and forecasting, facilitating confident planning under changing regulatory and trade conditions.

Flexible electronics and circuits continue to reshape possibilities for device design and integration across sectors. This report serves as a strategic roadmap for seizing growth, fostering collaboration, and building resilience amid regulatory change and rapid innovation.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace

8.2.1. Avionics

8.2.2. Cabin Systems

8.3. Automotive

8.3.1. Interiors

8.3.2. Powertrain

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.4.1. Smartphones

8.4.2. Tablets

8.4.3. Televisions

8.4.4. Wearables

8.5. Healthcare

8.5.1. Diagnostics

8.5.2. Medical Devices

8.6. Industrial

8.6.1. Automation

8.6.2. Monitoring



9. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Batteries

9.2.1. Lithium Ion

9.2.2. Solid State

9.3. Flexible Displays

9.3.1. Epd

9.3.2. Oled

9.4. Rfid

9.4.1. Nfc

9.4.2. Uhf

9.5. Sensors

9.5.1. Biosensors

9.5.2. Pressure

9.5.3. Temperature

9.6. Solar Cells

9.6.1. Organic

9.6.2. Thin Film



10. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Material Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Composite

10.3. Inorganic

10.3.1. Metal Oxide

10.3.2. Silicon

10.4. Organic

10.4.1. Polymer

10.4.2. Small Molecule



11. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Substrate Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Metal Foil

11.2.1. Aluminum Foil

11.2.2. Copper Foil

11.3. Paper

11.4. Plastic

11.4.1. Pet

11.4.2. Pi

11.4.3. Polycarbonate

11.5. Textile

11.5.1. Nonwoven

11.5.2. Woven



12. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Manufacturing Technology

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Coating

12.2.1. Blade

12.2.2. Slot Die

12.3. Laser

12.4. Lithography

12.5. Printing

12.5.1. Inkjet

12.5.2. Screen



13. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by End-User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Aerospace

13.2.1. Avionics

13.2.2. Cabin Systems

13.3. Automotive

13.3.1. Interiors

13.3.2. Powertrain

13.4. Consumer Electronics

13.4.1. Smartphones

13.4.2. Tablets

13.4.3. Televisions

13.4.4. Wearables

13.5. Healthcare

13.5.1. Diagnostics

13.5.2. Medical Devices

13.6. Industrial

13.6.1. Automation

13.6.2. Monitoring



14. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Conductive Material

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Aluminum

14.3. Carbon

14.3.1. Carbon Nanotubes

14.3.2. Graphene

14.4. Copper

14.5. Silver



15. Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market, by Thickness

15.1. Introduction

15.2. 0.1 To 0.5 Mm

15.3. Greater Than 0.5 Mm

15.4. Less Than 0.1 Mm



16. Americas Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market



17. Europe, Middle East & Africa Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market



18. Asia-Pacific Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

19.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

19.3. Competitive Analysis

19.3.1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

19.3.2. LG Display Co., Ltd.

19.3.3. BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

19.3.4. Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

19.3.5. EverDisplay Optronics Co., Ltd.

19.3.6. Royole Corporation

19.3.7. Corning Incorporated

19.3.8. E Ink Holdings Inc.

19.3.9. Plastic Logic Limited

19.3.10. Thin Film Electronics ASA



