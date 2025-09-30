Specialty CROs Market Research, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Strong Focus on Preclinical, Biostatistics and Regulatory Services as US Remains Primary Hub

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty CROs Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 - Distribution by Target Therapeutic Area, Type of Service and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty CROs market valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Over the years, the biopharmaceutical industry has undergone a major transformation in its approach towards R&D outsourcing. Specialty contract research organizations (CROs) have become prominent players, addressing limitations often faced with traditional, full-service CROs.

While full-service providers offer a broad range of capabilities, they frequently struggle to tailor their services to the specific needs of small-scale biotech companies and start-ups.In contrast, specialty CROs focus on niche segments, delivering expertise in targeted clinical or preclinical services, while concentrating on a particular disease area such as oncology, heart diseases, metabolic disorders, and central nervous system (CNS) conditions.

Services commonly outsourced to these organizations include pharmacovigilance, target evaluation, formulation development, cell line development, data management, project management, biostatistics and others. Further, specialty CROs are also increasingly adopting strategic models to broaden their service offerings and expand geographically, aiming to better serve the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical sector.

Specialty CROS Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the specialty CROs market, focusing on key market segments, including target therapeutic area, type of service and key geographical regions.

Specialty CROs Market: Key Insights

The wealth of services offered by CROs have made them an indispensable platform for drug development.

Over 200 speciality CROs were identified after detailed due diligence of more than 1,000 CROs based on the specific capabilities and the range of services they provide.

With 26% of the organizations specializing in preclinical services, the service portfolio of these CROs caters to a wide array of client requirements.

Toxicology and pharmacology are the most popular preclinical services, with ~14% of the CROs offering the services related to toxicology and pharmacology in their respective portfolios.

Nearly 32 companies specialize in test models and medical imaging / biomarker-based analysis.

Over 40% of the speciality CROs offered biostatistics related services, followed by speciality CROs offering clinical monitoring and project management services.

Notably, medical writing and regulatory management / submission is also frequently outsourced.

Though the overall market is dominated by a handful of bigger CROs, the market within the speciality CRO segment is highly fragmented; US continues to remain the primary hub.

Newer approaches / untapped opportunity areas are likely to emerge as key growth drivers in the long-term.

Notably, as specialty CROs further establish their service portfolios, it is believed that the market is likely to sustain the growth momentum in the coming years.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

SPECIALTY CROs: FOCUSED ON SERVICES

CROs Focused on Preclinical Service Capabilities

BRI Biopharmaceutical Research

BTS Research

Dorizoe Lifesciencess

Customized Services

Fluofarma

KIYATEC

Redoxis

Spirovation

Velesco Pharmaceutical Services

CROs Focused on Clinical Service Capabilities

Almedis

Applied Healthcare Resource Management

CMX Research

MDappsT

DZS Clinical Services

EthosExcelT

ICRC-Weyer

Impact Pharmaceutical Services

Research Dynamics Consulting

SDS Clinical

SPECIALTY CROs: FOCUSED ON THERAPEUTIC AREAS

Accelovance

MedSource

Novella Clinical

Specialty CROs Focused on Cardiovascular / Cardiology

Cardialysis

IonsGate Preclinical Services

Specialty CROs Focused on Metabolic Disorders

Betagenex

Physiogenex

Profil Institute

Specialty CROs Focused on CNS

Biospective

RenaSci

RxGen

CASE STUDY I: VIRTUAL CROs

Frestedt

InSymbiosis

Osiris Pharma

ProjectPharm

The Harte Group

VxP Pharma

CASE STUDY II: FULL SERVICE CROs

Covance

Medis Research Group

Quintiles

Triclinium Clinical Trial Project Management

FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Chapter Overview

The Changing Scenario of Outsourcing

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Studies

Adaptive Trial Design

eClinical Solutions

Risk Based Monitoring (RBM)

Digital CRO (dCRO)

CONCLUSION

A Widening Portfolio of Services Governed by Industry Constraints

Closer Working Collaboration is the Key to Success

Within Therapeutic Areas, Oncology is the Flagbearer

Due to Several Niche Offerings, Specialty CRO Market Remains Fragmented

The Market of Specialty CROs is Likely to Sustain the Growth Momentum

Untapped Opportunity Areas will Emerge as Key Growth Drivers in the Long-Term

Concluding Remarks

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

Chapter Overview

Raf Magar, President, CRO and Outcomes Research, AHRM

Jeffrey P. Kiplinger, President, Averica Discovery Services

Target Therapeutic Area

Oncological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Diabetes

Others

Type of Service

Preclinical Services

Clinical Services

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

