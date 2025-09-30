China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Research Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2035: Partnerships, CMO Expansion, Pfizer Investments and Antibody-Based Products Create Key Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Expression System Used, Scale of Operation, Company Size, and Type of Biologic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's biologics contract manufacturing market valued at USD 800 million in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13% during 2025-2035

Biologics represent one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This can be attributed to the rapid pace of innovation in this field, driven by the need for effective and personalized pharmacological interventions. Notably, China which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the world's second largest pharmaceutical market and accounts for nearly 20% of the global output of APIs.

Further, with over 25 biologics and biosimilar products approved till date and close to 1,000 clinical trials being conducted to investigate a variety of biologics and biosimilars, the biologics contract manufacturing market in China is growing at a healthy pace. Apart from this, several benefits, such as lower manufacturing costs, enhanced reimbursement policies, availability of cheap and skilled labor and a supportive regulatory landscape, has facilitated China in becoming an attractive choice for various stakeholders engaged in the biologics contract manufacturing market.

It is worth noting that most of the contract service providers engaged in this domain have profound experience in niche and emerging areas. In addition, the innate expertise and availability of required capabilities, as well as infrastructure, enables such service providers to effectively fulfil the requirements of their clients, while eliminating costly oversights and reducing chances of product failure.

China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

Over 35 CMOs / CDMOs in China claim to offer a variety of services related to development and manufacturing of a wide range of biotherapeutic products.

Several players provide one-stop solutions and are capable of operating at various scales; the landscape includes a mix of both established players and new entrants.

At present, only a handful of firms claim to have capabilities for the manufacturing of novel biologics.

In order to tap the increasing opportunity for biologics in Asia-Pacific, China has emerged a preferred choice for CMOs.

To cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors, CMOs have established facilities across different regions of China; Eastern China, with the maximum number of sites, has emerged as a manufacturing hub.

With over 80 deals inked in past five years, there has been a surge in the partnership activity within this domain; majority of these collaborations were signed for the development and manufacturing of antibody-based products.

The number of partnerships signed within this domain has increased at a CAGR of 21% in the past few years.

More than 60% of the reported deals were inked in relation to clinical stage molecules.

Big pharma players have also made significant investments in this region, including establishing new facilities, expanding existing R&D centers and growing manufacturing facilities, focused on biotherapeutics.

Pfizer invested USD 350 million to establish a new state-of-art global biotechnology center in Hangzhou, China for the production of high quality biosimilars to meet both local and international demand.

Merck partnered with GenScript to establish a plasmid and viral vector manufacturing platform in order to expediate development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies in Chinese and global market.

We expect global biopharmaceutical developers to continue to outsource their manufacturing operations to China in the long term; the CMO industry in the region is likely to grow at an annualized rate of ~13%, till 2030.

China Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Research Coverage

Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing market in China, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, scale of operation, type of biologic, focus area of the deal, target indication, ost active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed) and geography.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing market in China, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, scale of operation, type of biologic, focus area of the deal, target indication, ost active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed) and geography. Recent Expansions: A comprehensive evaluation of expansion initiatives undertaken by contract manufacturers in China, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion, scale of operation of manufacturing facility, type of biologic and location of manufacturing facility.

A comprehensive evaluation of expansion initiatives undertaken by contract manufacturers in China, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, type of expansion, scale of operation of manufacturing facility, type of biologic and location of manufacturing facility. Clinical Trial Analysis: An insightful analysis of clinical trials related to biopharmaceuticals conducted in China, based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, type of sponsor / collaborator, geography and number of patients enrolled.

An insightful analysis of clinical trials related to biopharmaceuticals conducted in China, based on several parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, type of sponsor / collaborator, geography and number of patients enrolled. Capacity Analysis: A detailed analysis of installed capacity for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals in China, based on several parameters, such as company size, scale of operation, key geographical regions and expression system used.

A detailed analysis of installed capacity for manufacturing biopharmaceuticals in China, based on several parameters, such as company size, scale of operation, key geographical regions and expression system used. Big Pharma Initiatives: A comprehensive analysis of the recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in China for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, based on various relevant parameters, such as number of initiatives, year of initiative and benchmark analysis of big pharma players.

A comprehensive analysis of the recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players in China for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, based on various relevant parameters, such as number of initiatives, year of initiative and benchmark analysis of big pharma players. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework: A detailed qualitative analysis, focusing on the various factors that need to be considered by drug / therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

A detailed qualitative analysis, focusing on the various factors that need to be considered by drug / therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of the companies that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of biopharmaceutical products, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), service portfolio, details related to manufacturing capabilities and facilities and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of the companies that have a diverse range of capabilities for the development, manufacturing and packaging of biopharmaceutical products, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), service portfolio, details related to manufacturing capabilities and facilities and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Case Study: A detailed comparison of the important characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

A detailed comparison of the important characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with details on the various steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes. SWOT Analysis: An analysis of industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, which are likely to impact the evolution of China biologics contract manufacturing market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, assessing the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Future Of The China Biopharmaceutical CMO Market

Outsourcing Activities Anticipated to Increase in Future

Shift from One-time Contracts to Strategic Partnerships

Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Single Use Bioreactors

Novel Bioprocessing Techniques

Bioprocess Automation

Growing Popularity of the Quality by Design Principle in Bioprocessing

Increasing Focus on Niche Therapeutic Areas

Biosimilars Market to Contribute to Contract Service Revenues

Capability and Facility Expansions to Establish One Stop Shop Expertise

Increase in Financial In-flow and Outsourcing Budgets

Challenges Faced by Sponsors and Service Providers

Concerns Associated with Single Use Systems

Issues Related to Capacity Fluctuations

Concluding Remarks

Company Profiles

ChemPartner Biologics

JHL Biotech

JOINN Biologics

MabPlex

Mycenax Biotech

WuXi AppTec

Report Scope:

Type of Product

APIs

FDFs

Expression System Used

Mammalian Systems

Microbial Systems

Other Expression Systems

Scale of Operation

Preclinical / Clinical Scale Operations

Commercial Operations

Company Size

Small Companies

Mid-sized Companies

Large / Very Large Companies

Type of Biologic

Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Biologics

