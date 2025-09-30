EU Pharmaceuticals and APIs Good Distribution Practices Training Course: Ensure Quality, Integrity and Safety Across the Supply Chain from Raw Materials to Distribution (Online: Nov 17th-18th, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Good Distribution Practices of Pharmaceuticals and APIs Training Course (Nov 17th - Nov 18th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is crucial that pharmaceutical products adhere not only to high-quality standards as per Good Manufacturing Practice but also maintain their quality and integrity throughout the entire supply chain, up to the patient.

This training course addresses the imperative for pharmaceutical distributors to adhere to GDP guidelines meticulously. Participants will gain thorough understanding of the roles responsible for implementing these practices and the critical junctures within the supply chain where they are most crucial. Discussions will focus on practical strategies for maintaining the quality, potency, integrity, and identity of pharmaceutical products from raw materials through to final distribution, ensuring compliance and safeguarding patient safety.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring the safe and reliable distribution of medicinal products is more critical than ever. The complexities of the pharmaceutical supply chain, coupled with the rising threat of counterfeit drugs infiltrating legitimate channels, underscore the necessity for robust Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards. Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSP, GDP) are paramount throughout the life cycle of pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

European regulations state the importance of implementing quality systems, risk management principles, and clearly defined processes to safeguard pharmaceutical integrity. Pharmaceutical distributors must establish comprehensive quality systems that define roles, processes, and risk management strategies to mitigate these challenges effectively.

Benefits of attending

Gain a comprehensive understanding of international GDP guidelines and regulations

Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical personnel involved in the distribution of pharmaceuticals and APIs, including:

Responsible persons

Quality assurance specialists

Quality control officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Engineers

Supply chain managers

Logistics coordinators

Warehouse and distribution managers

Contracted warehouse and distribution centre operators

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to GDP and supply chain

What is GDP, GSP?

Regulatory Guidelines GDP, GSP (EMA, PIC/S, MHRA, TGA, WHO, FDA, EU GMP Annex 11, 15), USP 1079

Industry APIC, IPEC, PDA, IATA, CEIV, ISPE, ASTM,

Introduction to the pharmaceutical supply chain

How to determine and mitigate the pharmaceutical supply chain risks? What are the main risks available? Should disaster recovery be a requirement? How to implement contingency planning & business continuity?



Drug shortages and counterfeiting

How to prevent drug shortages?

How to detect counterfeiting in legal supply chain? How to manage fake medicines e.g. during the COVID-19 pandemic?



Storage of pharmaceuticals and biologics

What is the optimum storage condition for pharmaceuticals, biologicals?

How to manage time & temperature sensitive pharmaceutical, biological products?

What to do when planning to design a cold room?

How to qualify warehouse and distribution equipment?

What factors must be taken into consideration to execute a temperature mapping study? Developing a Validation Plan Considering areas at risk Developing a protocol Calibration of data loggers Studying duration of the mapping Determining the measuring range Good Documentation Practices Collecting Data Loggers Downloading data Analysing data (21 CFR Part 11, EU GMP Annex 11, GAMP5) Preparing mapping report How to avoid temperature mapping mistakes? Where to locate temperature mapping devices? How to handle temperature & humidity excursions?

What is Mean kinetic Temperature (MKT)? Is it necessary for every temperature ranges? Is it globally accepted?

Is humidity a mandatory requirement in warehouses and cold rooms?

How to choose the best temperature monitoring device?

Temperature mapping study

Group exercise 1: Risk assessment application to the pharmaceutical supply chain

Critique of format

Critique of content

Workshop: Risk assessment

Breakout groups to review and suggest improvement in risk assessment.

Group exercise 2: Temperature risk management

Critique of format

Critique of content

Day 2

Active and passive systems

How to choose active and passive temperature-controlled systems? Do you think that you know much about dry ice? Does it make sense to start with a Validation Master Plan?



Lane qualification & cargo security considerations

What is a route /lane qualification?

What are the transportation risks? How to ensure security on the road?

How is transport validation different from transport verification?

What is the main purpose of cloud-based temperature monitoring?

What are the pros and cons of road, sea, air transport?

Determining air freight and ocean freight challenges

GDP for pharmaceuticals

Are they known?

Are they followed?

Are they enforced?

GDP for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Interpretation of API GDP requirements

Responsibilities of involved parties

What is new for API manufactures?

Implementation status

Compliance expectations from API manufacturers

Data integrity and Good Documentation Practices

Data Integrity for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals

Supplier and customer qualification

How to qualify a third-party logistics service provider Are you looking for a partner or supplier? Selecting the best 3PLSP How to audit warehouses and 3PLSPs?



Regulatory inspections and cases

What do the regulatory inspectors expect to see during an inspection?

Group exercise 1: Truck qualification plan

Critique of format

Critique of content

Group exercise 2: How to switch from air to ocean transport

Critique of format

Critique of content

