Aerospike Database 8.0 Wins 2025 SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. , today announced that Aerospike Database 8 has been named the winner in SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Award for Data Platform Tech — Database Systems.

Aerospike Database is a real-time distributed data platform built for enterprises deploying intelligent systems that can act, learn, and adapt in real time. It’s built with an AI-forward design that integrates directly with machine learning pipelines and streaming frameworks. This allows enterprises to continuously feed models with fresh data and close the loop between inference and action in real time — an essential capability for generative and agentic AI systems.

Aerospike Database 8.0 is the first system to offer high-throughput, ACID-compliant transactions with strong serializability. This gives enterprises no trade-offs between speed, consistency, and cost, which legacy and NoSQL systems suffer from. Aerospike powers mission-critical use cases, like fraud prevention, digital payments, customer personalization, real-time bidding, and AI decisioning, where milliseconds matter and any downtime is unacceptable.

“Our customers are at the forefront of their respective industries, building next-generation, intelligent systems that learn and act on live data, not stale snapshots,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “The Aerospike Database continues to break new ground and set the standards for real-time AI applications that are the bedrock of modern enterprise operations, and it’s terrific that SiliconANGLE recognizes the continued innovation of our outstanding and hardworking team.”

This recognition follows other achievements for Aerospike. In August, the company made the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row and, earlier this year, it won “Solution of the Year” in the Data Breakthrough Awards . DB-Engines also ranks Aerospike as the third most popular graph database .

The TechForward Awards honor the technologies and solutions propelling business forward. As the voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to showcase innovations that are changing how businesses operate. Aerospike was chosen from a competitive pool of nominees by a panel of industry champions and technology leaders.

“The TechForward Awards winners represent the best in enterprise tech innovation,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These solutions don’t just advance their categories; they define what’s possible when breakthrough engineering meets real-world business challenges. Every winner has proven they can deliver game-changing results.”

“These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today’s fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that push entire industries forward,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These are the solutions business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They’re not just products, they’re competitive advantages.”

Aerospike Worldwide Tour

Aerospike experts, customers, and partners are currently visiting the Asia-Pacific region to demonstrate the latest innovations and help companies solve their ML, AI, and other real-time data challenges at massive scale. We’d love to see you in person or virtually to answer all your questions and tackle your data infrastructure problems. Sign up for events in Bangalore, Mumbai, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Manila here .

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights, and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI , and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company’s new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365’s neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .