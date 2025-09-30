The Eclipse Foundation Releases the 2025 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report

BRUSSELS, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, today announced the availability of The State of Enterprise Java: 2025 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report , the industry’s most comprehensive resource for technical insights into enterprise Java. Now in its eighth year, the report highlights accelerating momentum for Jakarta EE adoption and its growing role in powering cloud native applications. The 2025 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report is available for download in its entirety here .

“With the arrival of Jakarta EE 11, it’s clear the community is prioritizing modernization of their Java infrastructure,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This reflects our commitment to establishing Jakarta EE as a world-class platform for enterprise cloud native development. It’s exciting to see the Java ecosystem embracing this community-led transition.”

Conducted from March 18 to June 5, 2025, the survey collected insights from more than 1700 participants, a 20% increase over 2024, making it one of the most comprehensive community-driven views into the enterprise Java ecosystem.

Key findings from the 2025 Jakarta EE Developer Survey Report:

Jakarta EE adoption has surpassed Spring for the first time, with 58% of respondents using Jakarta EE compared to 56% for Spring. This marks a significant milestone and confirms Jakarta EE's position as the leading Java framework for building cloud native applications. The data reflects the growing recognition of Jakarta EE's foundational role in modern enterprise Java.

Jakarta EE 11 has already been adopted by 18% of respondents. This early traction shows strong interest across regions and company sizes. The community's flexible, staged release model, which provides early access to Core and Web Profiles, is helping developers move away from older Java EE versions and adopt new innovations more quickly.

Adoption of Java 21 jumped to 43%, up from 30% in 2024. Java 17 and Java 8 both saw declines, while Java 11 experienced a rebound and now stands at 37%. The data suggests that developers are becoming more willing to adopt newer Java versions shortly after release .

Lift-and-shift remains the leading approach (22%), but teams are also weighing a variety of modernization paths. Some plan to gradually migrate with microservices (14%), others are modernizing applications to leverage cloud features (14%), while a portion are already fully cloud-based (14%). At the same time, uncertainty is growing, with 20% of developers still unsure about their strategy.

Cloud native readiness and faster specification adoption top the agenda, alongside steady interest in innovation and Java SE alignment.





A call to the community

The Jakarta EE Developer Survey remains a vital resource for developers, architects, and business leaders, offering a clear view into current trends and future directions for enterprise Java.

The Jakarta EE community welcomes contributions and participation from individuals and organisations alike. With the Jakarta EE Working Group hard at work on the next release , including innovative cloud native features, there’s never been a better time to get involved. Learn more and connect with the global community here .

For organisations that rely on enterprise Java, membership in the Jakarta EE Working Group offers a unique opportunity to shape its future, while benefiting from marketing initiatives and direct engagement with key contributors. Discover the benefits of membership here .

About the Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organisations with a business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. We host the Eclipse IDE, Adoptium, Software Defined Vehicle, Jakarta EE, Open VSX, and over 400 open source projects, including runtimes, tools, registries, specifications, and frameworks for cloud and edge applications, IoT, AI, automotive, systems engineering, open processor designs, and many others. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, the Eclipse Foundation is an international non-profit association supported by over 300 members. To learn more, follow us on social media @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn , or visit eclipse.org .

