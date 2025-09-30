Best Practices for Doing Business with IP (Intellectual Property) in China Training Course: Focus on Trademarks, Patents and Enforcement Procedures (Nov 17th - Nov 18th, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Best Practices for Doing Business with IP (Intellectual Property) in China Training Course (Nov 17th - Nov 18th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of best practices for managing intellectual property (IP) in China, including trademark and patent applications, as well as enforcement procedures.

Participants will gain a comprehensive overview of the Chinese IP system, including patents and trade marks, while exploring the broader landscape for doing business in China.

The expert trainers will provide the knowledge and practical skills needed to build an effective IP strategy tailored to the Chinese IP landscape and navigate the complexities of the patent and trademark application processes.

Key topics include:

Recent developments in Chinese patent legislation

Patent prosecution strategies

The enforcement of trademark and patent rights

Practical remedies for patent infringements

There will be time during the course to ask your specific questions to the expert panel.

Benefits of attending

Gain and overview of the Chinese IP system (patents, utility models, trademarks)

and overview of the Chinese IP system (patents, utility models, trademarks) Explore the landscape for doing business in China

the landscape for doing business in China Learn how to build an effective IP strategy for China

how to build an effective IP strategy for China Get to grips with the patent / trademark application process in China

with the patent / trademark application process in China Examine developments of patent legislations in China

developments of patent legislations in China Master patent prosecution strategies in China

patent prosecution strategies in China Consider the enforcement of trademark / patent rights in China

the enforcement of trademark / patent rights in China Discuss remedies for patent infringements in China

Who Should Attend:

Patent practitioners / managers

IP administrators

Business development managers

Technology transfer agents

Patent information specialists and analysts

Private practice patent/trade mark attorneys

IP lawyers and legal advisers

Senior leaders looking to set up facilities or sell products into China

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Doing business in China

Contracts

Negotiations

Cultural differences

Building an effective IP strategy in China

Best practice

The IP system in China

Including China in your IP portfolio

Patent application process

Utility Model application process

Trade mark application process

Best practice

Day 2

Protecting your IP in China

Introduction to China's IP protection landscape

Government authorities with IP-related responsibilities

Particular Chinese IP systems - patent, trade mark, copyright and more

Protecting your IP in China continued

Enforcement of IP rights in China

Best practices for protecting IP in China

Summary and final questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxjzf2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.