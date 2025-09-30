Banking Fraud Detection & Prevention Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Accertify, ACI, ComplyAdvantage, Entrust, Feedzai, Fiserv, Hawk, LexisNexis, Mastercard, SEON, Thales, Tookitaki, TransUnion, Visa

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fraud Detection & Prevention in Banking Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report serves as an essential resource for understanding the rapidly evolving fraud landscape; empowering stakeholders to shape effective future strategies. With its comprehensive insights and extensive coverage, this research suite is an invaluable tool for navigating and planning in a fast-growing landscape.

The Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking research suite provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the types of fraud, and methods that can be used to overcome them. This enables stakeholders such as banks, financial institutions, and fintechs to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment. The report evaluates emerging elements of banking fraud, highlights key market trends, and examines regional opportunities in fraud solution adoption.

The suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data mapping the future spend on fraud solutions by financial institutions, an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the fraud prevention market, and a document containing extensive analysis of the 15 market leaders facilitating fraud prevention solutions. The coverage can also be purchased as a Full Research Suite, containing all these elements, at a substantial discount.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the fraud prevention solutions market, including drivers of fraud and major challenges faced by financial institutions regarding fraud. The report addresses the role of fraud prevention solutions in monitoring transactions for risk, the use of machine learning in fraud prevention, and the regulations affecting the fraud prevention landscape. The research also features a Country Readiness Index on the current development and segment growth of the fraud prevention market across eight key regions, as well as providing a future outlook.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 54 tables and 24,600 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Transaction Volume and Value of Fraudulent Transactions

Total Annual Spend on Fraud Detection and Prevention Solutions by Banks and Financial Institutions, Split by the Following Market Segments:

Banks and Credit Unions

Fintechs

Investment Companies

Lending Companies

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via five interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report examines the Fraud Detection and Prevention in Banking market landscape in depth; assessing trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly growing market. The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for vendors providing fraud prevention solutions; addressing key verticals such as banks, credit unions, fintechs, investment companies, and lenders. This report also includes evaluation of key country-level opportunities for stakeholders in the fraud prevention market.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 15 leading vendors in the fraud prevention space. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on capacity and capability assessments:

