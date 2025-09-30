Floating Offshore Wind Energy Industry Report 2025-2030 with Aker Solutions ASA, BlueFloat Energy International, BW Ideol, Equinor ASA and GE Vernova Leading

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Offshore Wind Energy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for floating offshore wind energy is estimated to grow from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $18 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.1% from 2025 to 2030.
In this report, the global market for floating offshore wind energy is segmented and analyzed by components, floating platform technology, depth, turbine rating and country. The market size is provided in value ($ millions) and volumetric (megawatts) terms. It also discusses market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments.
The report includes the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the floating offshore wind energy industry. Emerging trends, technological advances, climate regulations and technical standards are also discussed. The report includes a value chain analysis; Porter's Five Forces analysis; and a strength, weakness, opportunity and threat (SWOT) analysis.
Floating offshore wind (FOW) energy is a subcategory of offshore wind energy. Offshore wind energy encompasses all wind farms located in bodies of water, typically the sea. Floating offshore wind energy refers explicitly to wind energy farms where the wind turbines are mounted on floating structures, such as spars or barges, rather than fixed to the seabed with foundations. The floating platform technology allows for wind energy generation in deep water bodies where fixed-bottom turbines are not feasible. Wind energy generation is crucial for the energy transition and is mainly attributed to the ecological damage caused by electricity generation from conventional energy sources, such as fossil fuels and other non-renewable sources.
Market Dynamics and Drivers
The growth of the FOW energy market largely depends on such factors as cost reduction, intensive research and development (R&D), synergy with green hydrogen and regulatory support. FOW energy is expected to follow a strong downward cost trajectory, enabled by larger turbines, higher capacity factors due to better offshore wind resources and economies of scale, as the sector matures. The constant R&D initiatives by various countries are also crucial to achieving significant cost reductions and addressing the challenges of complex installation, maintenance and environmental impacts.
The report includes:
- 70 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for floating offshore wind energy
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the floating offshore wind energy, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, floating platform technology, water depth, turbine rating, and country
- Analysis of market opportunities with a review of Porter's Five Forces model and industry supply chain analysis, considering both micro- and macro-environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Discussion of factors affecting the choice of floating offshore wind energy, and the impact of tariff war on the floating offshore wind energy industry
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand due to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Profiles of the leading global companies, including Aker Solutions ASA, BlueFloat Energy International, BW Ideol, Equinor ASA and GE Vernova.
Company Profiles
- Aker Solutions
- Bluefloat Energy International S.L.U.
- BW Ideol
- Ekwil
- Equinor ASA
- GE Vernova
- Hexicon
- Ocean Winds
- Ocergy Inc.
- Orsted A/S
- RWE
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SAU
- TotalEnergies
- Vestas
- X1Wind
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|168
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$18 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|60.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Drivers
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Analysis by Segment
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview and Market Definition
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat Analysis
- Climate Change Policies and Regulations
- Paris Agreement
- Feed-In Tariffs
- Inflation Reduction Act
- European Green Deal
- Innovation Fund
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Cost Reduction in Wind Energy Generation
- Increased Focus on Intensive Research and Development
- Market Challenges
- Lack of Specialized Port Infrastructure
- High Upfront Cost
- Market Restrictions
- Restrictive Trade Policies
- Limited Transmission Capacity and Aging Grid Infrastructure
- Market Opportunities
- Synergy with Green Hydrogen
- Increasing Demand for Integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation Solutions
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Increasing Number of Startups
- Hybrid Power Generation Sources
- Fold-Up/Flat-Pack Floating Platforms
- Advanced Materials
- Digital Transformation
- Recyclable Blade
- Vacuum-Cast-Coil Dry-Type Transformer
- Vertical-Axis Wind Turbine
- Single-Piece, Self-Tilt Rotor
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Floating Platform Technology
- Takeaways
- Semi-Submersible
- Spar-Buoy
- Tension Leg Platform
- Barge and Hybrid Systems
- Market Analysis by Component
- Takeaways
- Tower
- Floating Platform
- Blade
- Other components
- Market Analysis by Water Depth
- Takeaways
- Less Than or Equal to 50 Meters
- More than 50 Meters to 100 Meters
- More Than 100 Meters
- Market Analysis by Turbine Rating
- Takeaways
- Up to 3 MW
- More Than 3 MW to 8 MW
- 8 MW to 12 MW
- More than 12 MW
- Market Analysis by Country
- Takeaways
- Norway
- U.K.
- China
- Portugal
- France
- Spain
- Japan
- RoW
Chapter 6 Sustainability in the Floating Offshore Wind Energy Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- ESG Risk Ratings Analysis
- Key ESG Issues
- Environmental Issues
- Social Issues
- Governance Issues
- ESG Practices in the Floating Offshore Wind Energy Market
- Equinor
- SGRE
- GE Vernova
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis
- Equinor ASA
- SGRE
- Mingyang Smart Energy Group
- Vestas
- BW Ideol
- Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group
- Hexicon AB
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- References
- Abbreviations Used in the Report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sdi0b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment