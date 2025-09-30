Ratepunk Launches AI Deal Score and Insights for Smarter Flight Booking

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding cheap flights on paper may seem easy, but knowing whether they’re actually worth it is the hard part. That’s why RatePunk, a travel platform for cheaper flights, just rolled out two new features: AI Deal Score and AI Deal Insights. These tools rate flight deals by looking at things like baggage rules, airline reputation, departure times, layovers, and even the season. Now, instead of just seeing a price, you get a clear percentage score and a breakdown that shows if a deal is truly worth booking.

Never Get Fooled by a “Cheap” Ticket Again

AI Deal Score gives every flight a clear rating from 0–100%, so you can instantly see how strong or weak a deal really is. AI Deal Insights then explains exactly how that number was calculated. For example, a 60% score might warn you about strict baggage limits or poor airline reliability, while an 85% highlights smoother connections and better timing.

Instead of guessing, you’ll see the trade-offs spelled out, whether it’s hidden baggage fees, bad flight times, or exhausting layovers. That means you won’t get tricked by a ticket that looks cheap but ends up draining your wallet and your time. Often, paying a little more upfront can mean a far smoother and less stressful trip.

This update addresses one of the most common booking mistakes: focusing only on the lowest price and overlooking hidden costs and hassles. By checking things like busy travel seasons, airline reliability, and connection quality, RatePunk gives you the full picture, not just the price tag.

Flights That Save Time, Not Just Money

Early user feedback suggests that the update makes a noticeable difference. Frequent flyers note that they used to book based only on price, but often ended up regretting it because of terrible layovers. With the AI Deal Score, they can finally see the full picture in seconds. On recent trips, many chose to pay a little more but saved hours of waiting in airports, which felt worth it.

Other travelers report that the insights help them avoid seasonal price traps. Some flights may look unusually cheap, but the breakdown shows factors like low season timing or poor reliability scores, which can prompt a second thought and a more reliable choice. These examples highlight how added transparency changes decision-making, giving users tools to match bookings with their real priorities.

About RatePunk

RatePunk started with a simple goal: make booking travel clearer and cheaper. It began as a hotel price comparison and cashback tool, but now it does more. The browser extension and app help you find better rates, grab special deals, and now check flights with AI insights. The idea is to make travel choices simpler and cost comparisons more useful.

Adding AI Deal Score and Insights is the next step for RatePunk. Now, instead of just chasing the lowest price, you can also weigh value, comfort, and reliability. This helps RatePunk focus on what really matters when you book a trip.

Your Next Trip, Minus the Surprises

This update makes RatePunk even more useful for travelers. AI Deal Score and Insights are already live in the browser extension and app. You can search for flights, compare them, and see the new ratings and breakdowns right away.

If you are tired of booking regrets or hidden costs, these new tools are here to help. There is no complicated setup. Just download the RatePunk app, add the browser extension, or visit the website to try the features. As travel picks up again, RatePunk’s shift from just comparing prices to showing real deal value could make booking a lot easier.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef747bb7-4c4b-4b05-a1c3-3a49757ed5d8