Vietnam Cassava Starch Exporters Business Directory 2025: Approx 290 Vietnamese Suppliers Exported Cassava Starch in 2024, Totaling US$970 Million

Approximately 290 Vietnamese suppliers exported cassava starch in 2024, totaling US$970 million.

China is always the largest export destinations of Vietnam's Cassava Starch, and accounting for approximately 89% of the total export value in 2024. From January to July 2025, the cumulated export value reached US$635 million, an increase of 7% over the same period last year. The publisher predicts that driven by the steady expansion of food processing, beverage and other markets in China and Asia, Vietnam's cassava starch exports will be expected to continue to grow in the next few years.



To help global food processing and sugar buyers, beverage and sugar industry buyers, paper and textile manufacturers, traders, and cross-border supply chain management companies more efficiently connect with the Vietnamese market, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Cassava Starch Exporters Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese Cassava Starch exporters from 2023 to 2025, including local cassava starch processing companies, multinational agricultural product suppliers, agricultural product export wholesalers and professional traders. The content includes important information such as company name, address, contact information, annual export value, etc. It supports EXCEL format, which is convenient for screening, classification and batch contact at any time.



As a major global cassava producer and starch exporter, Vietnam's export share continues to grow in China, Japan, ASEAN, and other international markets, leveraging its abundant raw material supply, strong processing capabilities, and geographical advantages. This directory specifically highlights export suppliers with stable supply capabilities and international trade experience to help buyers quickly identify partners and mitigate procurement risks.



The directory also provides a brief analysis of Vietnam's cassava starch market trends and key export markets, complementing the company directory information to provide valuable reference and decision-making basis for downstream purchasing companies. By launching this directory, the publisher hopes to help global buyers more easily access target customers, achieve accurate matching, and achieve efficient collaboration.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. We have been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:

It includes major Vietnamese local processing companies, agricultural product exporters, professional trading companies, etc.

Detailed Information:

Includes practical information such as the supplier's company name, contact information, export value etc.

Product Focus:

The directory focusses on exporters, wholesalers, processers and professional traders of durians, helping global cassava starch buyers directly reach suppliers.

Regular Updates:

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import and export statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of suppliers' information.

Efficient Connectivity:

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping global procurement companies to connect Vietnam's market efficiently and accurately.

Market Value:

The directory includes a brief analysis of the current export status and future trends of Vietnamese cassava starch, helping companies grasp market dynamics and cooperation opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Cassava Starch Exporters in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Cassava Starch Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Cassava Starch

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Cassava Starch in Vietnam



3 Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Cassava Starch

3.1 Exporter Business Directory Entry Fields

3.2 Classification by Business Type of Exporters

3.3 Classification by Export Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory and Cooperation Suggestions

4.1 Usage Guide of Exporters Business Directory of Vietnam's Cassava Starch

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



List of Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam (Classification by Type of Exporters)

Chart 2023-2025 Exporters Business Directory of Cassava Starch in Vietnam (Classification by Export Value)



