Vitaquest Launches VQ Cares to Expand Nutrition Access for Underserved Communities

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, is making a long-term commitment to health equity with the introduction of VQ Cares, a charitable initiative dedicated to providing free dietary supplements for those in underserved communities. In collaboration with The National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) Foundation, Vitaquest will provide dietary supplements at no cost to families that struggle with access to essential nutrition.

“Millions of families lack the nutrition they need to lead healthy lives. As leaders in the dietary supplement industry, Vitaquest has the resources and expertise to make a difference,” said Patrick Brueggman, CEO of Vitaquest. “Proper nutrition improves overall health, supports immune function, and enhances a person’s well-being. VQ Cares will play a vital role in supporting better overall health by delivering high-quality adult and children’s multivitamins to help these underserved families who visit NAFC’s clinics.”

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the uninsured and underinsured throughout the nation and the free and charitable clinics and pharmacies that serve them.

VQ Cares is part of the CRN Foundation’s larger “Access Initiative,” a national effort to reduce nutrition insecurity by supporting underserved populations through a single, trusted nonprofit network—the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NAFC). Launched at CRN’s 2024 Annual Conference, the initiative sprung from the urgent need for improved access in these communities to essential nutrition. Led by the CRN Foundation—the educational and philanthropic arm of the Council for Responsible Nutrition—the Access Initiative invites dietary supplement companies to contribute products, funding, and volunteer support to help NAFC deliver vital health resources to those who need them most.

“Reliable access to quality nutrition shouldn’t depend on a family’s income,” said Nicole Lamoureux, President & CEO of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC). “By serving as a true manufacture-to-donate partner, Vitaquest creates a predictable, high-quality pipeline of supplements that our clinics can count on. This model turns generosity into guaranteed supply, helping us close care gaps and advance health equity in the communities we serve.”

Through this collaboration, the NAFC will distribute dietary supplements donated by VQ Cares to the clinics and pharmacies it serves in New Jersey and New York.

"We chose to launch VQ Cares locally, where we witness the need for better access to nutrition around us every day. Supporting our neighbors is just the beginning of our broader mission to expand this program nationally,” said Brueggman. In its first year, Vitaquest has set a goal of distributing $500,000 of multivitamins to free clinics in New York and New Jersey, with plans to expand nationally.

Join the cause

Vitaquest is inviting support from additional industry stakeholders through ingredient donations or financial contributions to help cover the cost of raw materials needed for supplement production.

“Vitaquest’s VQ Cares initiative is a strong example of how our industry can come together to improve public health. By providing underserved communities with access to essential supplements, this program shows the real-world impact that responsible nutrition can have when companies collaborate for the greater good,” said Steve Mister, President and CEO of the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

In return for support from additional organizations, Vitaquest will manage the entire manufacturing process. Participating companies will also have the opportunity to receive a portion of the finished product to support their own employee wellness initiatives and will be recognized with logo placement on product labels, the VQ Cares website, and in related marketing campaigns.

“If every major supplier contributed just a fraction of their ingredients for this initiative, we could positively impact millions of lives,” said Brueggman.

Organizations interested in collaborating with VQ Cares for this industry-wide initiative can email VQCares@Vitaquest.com. For more information on VQ Cares, visit VQCares.com.

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International LLC is an industry-leading contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality – called TotalQ™ – is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf – with flawless execution in every phase.

Media Contact

Jiezhelle Lizardo

Marketing@Vitaquest.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08bb4b83-4ec0-4005-9c43-27139278d40d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/418400f6-dc76-4533-8baa-5867adebcf61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99d0a99-c774-419d-953f-b04bce6ee401