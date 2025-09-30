INNEOVA Holdings Delivers Robust 10.3% Revenue Growth in First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNEOVA Holdings Limited (“INNEOVA Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INEO), a Singapore-based solutions provider focused on maximising uptime, optimising total cost of ownership, and extending asset longevity through sustainable engineering, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2025

Revenue: $30.8 million, a 10.3% increase from $27.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of the INNEOVA Engineering Division, which contributed approximately $2.7 million, as well as growth in other revenue streams, such as shipping charges.

Gross Profit: $5.9 million, a 2.2% increase from $5.8 million in the first half of 2024. The gross profit margin was 19.3%, compared to 20.8% in the previous year, reflecting the integration of new business segments and slight variations in the product mix.

Operating Income: $1.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period. This decrease reflects higher administrative and selling expenses associated with the recent acquisition and ongoing compliance costs.

Net Income: $0.2 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first half of 2024. The reduction in net income was primarily due to increased operating expenses, higher interest costs, and foreign exchange losses.

Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

During the first half of 2025, INNEOVA Holdings continued to advance its strategic initiatives, building on momentum from prior periods. Key achievements include:

Rebranding to INNEOVA Holdings Limited: Effective April 28, 2025, the Company changed its name from SAG Holdings Limited to INNEOVA Holdings Limited, with its Nasdaq ticker symbol changing to "INEO". This rebranding emphasizes the Company's focus on engineering innovation and sustainable solutions.

Acquisition of INNEOVA Engineering Pte. Ltd.: On April 30, 2025, INNEOVA Holdings completed the acquisition of INNEOVA Engineering Pte. Ltd. This strategic addition enhances the Company’s engineering capabilities, expands its service offerings into customized systems integration, and supports growth in sustainable infrastructure and mobility solutions. The division contributed approximately $2.7 million in revenue during the period.

Geographic and Segment Performance: Revenue from Singapore increased by approximately 29.9% to $13.5 million, driven by the INNEOVA Engineering acquisition and higher demand in the INNEOVA Automotive Division. The INNEOVA Industrial Division maintained stable performance, while contributions from other countries supported overall revenue growth.



"We are thrilled with the strong revenue growth in the first half of 2025, fueled by the successful integration of our INNEOVA Engineering Division," said Mr. Jimmy Neo, Chief Executive Officer. "Our rebranding and strategic acquisition have solidified our position as a leader in innovative and sustainable engineering solutions. We are committed to executing our growth strategy, optimizing operations, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders in this dynamic global environment."

About INNEOVA Holdings Limited.

INNEOVA Holdings is a leading Singapore-based solution-driven partner for industries where uptime and reliability are mission-critical. By combining deep engineering expertise, digital capabilities, and sustainable practices, INNEOVA delivers integrated solutions that optimise lifecycles, maximise uptime, and extend asset longevity across its Parts Services and Engineering Services business segments.

Parts Services: Supporting mission-critical operations with comprehensive parts management and supply solutions to ensure availability, reliability, and maximum uptime.

Engineering Services: Providing system lifecycle analysis and MRO services, enhanced by connectivity, digitalisation, and data analytics. INNEOVA enables customers to future-proof their assets, achieve maximum uptime, and optimize total cost of ownership (TCO).

For more information, visit https://www.inneova.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “seeks,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus led with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and INNEOVA Holdings Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Ivy Lee / Jamie Neo

INNEOVA Holdings Limited

Tel: +65 6383 7540

Email: ir@inneova.co

*** tables follow ***



INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))

As of

June 30, 2025 As of

December 31, 2024 $’000 $’000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,139 1,746 Restricted cash 311 298 Accounts receivable, net 12,395 13,154 Inventories 18,187 18,103 Amounts due from related parties 3,195 - Deposits, prepayments, and other receivables 6,257 3,480 Total current assets 43,484 36,781 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,358 1,380 Right-of-use assets, net 804 308 Intangible assets 5,754 - Accounts receivable, net 1,184 1,123 Total non-current assets 10,100 2,811 TOTAL ASSETS 52,584 39,592 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,220 4,631 Customer deposits 6,124 5,446 Amounts due to related parties 6,997 57 Bank borrowings 18,806 17,968 Lease liabilities 362 365 Income tax payable 100 145 Total current liabilities 37,609 28,612 Long-term liabilities: Bank borrowings 2,905 1,887 Lease liabilities 729 180 Deferred tax liabilities 175 38 Total long-term liabilities 3,809 2,105 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,418 30,717 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary share, par value US$0.0005 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 16,170,624 ordinary shares and 9,000,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding 8 5 Additional paid-in capital 8,253 7,183 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 848 (127 ) Retained earnings 2,057 1,814 Total shareholders’ equity 11,166 8,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 52,584 39,592



INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))

Six Months ended June 30, 2025 2024 $’000 $’000 Revenue 30,771 27,900 Cost of revenue (24,845 ) (22,103 ) Gross profit 5,926 5,797 Operating cost and expenses: Selling and distribution (831 ) (684 ) General and administrative (3,993 ) (3,314 ) Total operating cost and expenses (4,824 ) (3,998 ) Income from operations 1,102 1,799 Other income (expense): Interest income 30 3 Interest expense (705 ) (521 ) Government grant 29 45 Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment 10 (3 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (210 ) 372 Other income 73 91 Total other expense, net (773 ) (13 ) Income before income taxes 329 1,786 Income tax expense (86 ) (110 ) NET INCOME 243 1,676 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 975 (168 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 1,218 1,508 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - (82 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER 1,218 1,426 Net income per share Basic and Diluted 0.02 0.19 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and Diluted (’000) 16,170 9,000



INNEOVA HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))