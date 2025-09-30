BranchOut Launches New Crunchy Fruit Multipack for Warehouse Club Expansion

BEND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in its patented GentleDry™ dehydrated snacks and ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of its new Crunchy Fruit Multipack, featuring 18 convenient snack-sized bags of BranchOut’s best-selling fruit crisps: Crunchy Pineapple, Crunchy Strawberry, and Crunchy Banana.

This new item is strategically positioned in a highly visible, front-of-club section dedicated to multipacks for kids’ snacks, school lunches, and family-friendly convenience items. This area drives significantly higher foot traffic and sales volume compared to the grocery department where BranchOut’s existing items are currently sold, creating a powerful opportunity to reach a second set of buyers and potentially double the brand’s opportunity size within the warehouse club channel.

Each of the three fruits in the multipack has already proven to be a strong performer in the larger bag format, sold successfully in the grocery department across multiple warehouse club regions. Building on that success, the new multipack format is designed to capture incremental sales and further expand BranchOut’s footprint at the nation’s largest warehouse club retailer.





“Parents want healthier, clean-label snacks that kids actually enjoy, and that’s exactly what BranchOut delivers,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “This multipack gives families convenient, school-lunch-ready portions of our three most popular fruits, and it allows us to meet shoppers right up front in the store where they make their snack decisions.”

The multipack includes 18 bags (6 pineapple, 6 strawberry, 6 banana), all made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar, using BranchOut’s proprietary GentleDry™ technology to lock in flavor and nutrition.

The new Crunchy Fruit Multipack is targeted to launch at the start of the year, with strong interest already expressed from multiple regions.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

