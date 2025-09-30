Applied AI in Autonomous Vehicles | Global Market to Grow by $2.86 Billion by 2029: Analysis by Component, Vehicle Type, Technology and Region

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applied AI in Autonomous Vehicles Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The applied AI in autonomous vehicles market is set to expand by USD 2.86 billion from 2024 to 2029, growing at a CAGR of 23%. This market report provides a comprehensive analysis, addressing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis of around 25 companies.

The analysis offers insights into the current market landscape, recent trends, and growth drivers. Key factors propelling market growth include the quest for enhanced safety and reduced human error, attractive economic benefits in commercial logistics, and rapid innovation in AI and computing technologies.

The report highlights the shift towards software-defined vehicles and centralized computing architectures as key drivers of future growth. Additionally, strategic focus on niche commercial applications for expedited commercialization and leveraging generative AI for enhanced simulation and data augmentation are expected to further stimulate demand.

This study employs a blend of primary and secondary research, including industry expert inputs. It provides extensive market size data, segmented regional analysis, and vendor landscape insights. Both historic and forecast data are included.

The applied AI in autonomous vehicles market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Special purpose vehicles

By Technology:

Deep learning

Sensor fusion algorithms

Machine learning

Reinforcement learning

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Areas Covered in the Report:

Market sizing for applied AI in autonomous vehicles

Forecasting future market trends

Industry analysis

The report includes a robust vendor analysis, assisting clients in enhancing their market positions. It features leading industry vendors such as Aptiv PLC, AutoX Inc., and Baidu Inc. Upcoming trends and challenges affecting market growth are also discussed to enable companies to strategize and capitalize on future opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aeva Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Aurora Innovation Inc.

AutoX Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Comma.ai Inc.

Cruise LLC

DENSO Corp.

Einride AB

HERE Global BV

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Mobileye Technologies Ltd.

Motional Inc.

Nuro Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Pony.ai

Tesla Inc.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Waymo LLC

Zoox

