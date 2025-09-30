Vietnam Potassium Chloride Importers Business Directory 2025: Large Agricultural Groups, Chemical Companies, Key Channel Distributors, Fertilizer Traders and Regional Distributors

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Potassium Chloride Importers Business Directory 2023-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A total of about 110 Vietnamese buyers imported potassium chlorides in 2024, totaling US$418 million.

Vietnam's top three sources of potassium chloride imports were Uzbekistan, Laos and Russia in 2024, accounting for approximately 35%, 21% and 19% of the total import value, respectively. From January to July 2025, Vietnam's cumulative imports of potassium chlorides reached US$283 million. The publisher predicts that due to multiple factors such as the rapid development of Vietnam's agriculture and insufficient domestic supply, Vietnam's potassium chloride imports are expected to continue to rise steadily in the next few years.



To help global potassium chloride manufacturers, exporters, fertilizer distributors, and related chemical companies expand into the Vietnamese market more efficiently, the publisher launches the 2023-2025 Vietnam Potassium Chloride Importers Business Directory. This directory covers hundreds of Vietnamese importers from 2023 to 2025, including large agricultural groups, chemical companies, key channel distributors, fertilizer traders and regional distributors. The content includes key information such as company name, address, contact information, and annual import value. It supports Excel formatting for easy screening, classification, and batch contact.



The publication of the 2023-2025 Vietnam Potassium Chloride Importers Business Directory aims to provide global potassium chloride manufacturers, exporters, and distributors with a precise and efficient market expansion tool. The directory not only compiles core information on major Vietnamese potassium chloride importers but also provides a direct and efficient channel to target customers, facilitating efficient partnerships and collaborations.



The 2023-2025 Vietnam Potassium Chloride Importers Business Directory also serves as a valuable reference for global suppliers in understanding the Vietnamese potassium chloride import market and a powerful support for global potassium chloride manufacturers in developing diversified sales channels, expanding into the Vietnamese market, and formulating strategic decisions. Through this directory, manufacturers and exporters can understand the strengths and contact information of Vietnamese potassium chloride importers, helping them quickly identify potential partners in the Vietnamese market.



The publisher has offices in Shanghai, China and Hanoi, Vietnam. It has been deeply involved in the Vietnamese market for many years and focuses on providing market research, project site selection, enterprise docking and supply chain integration services to companies planning to enter the Southeast Asian market.



Directory Highlights:

Comprehensive Coverage:

This directory includes major potassium chloride importers in Vietnam, including large fertilizer trading companies, agricultural groups, regional distributors and wholesale dealers.

Detailed Information:

Includes practical information such as the buyer's company profile, contact information, import volume etc.

Product Focus:

The directory focuses on fertilizer trading companies, fertilizer distributors, chemical companies and agricultural companies that specialize in potassium chloride products. It helps fertilizer manufacturers and exporters to reach their target downstream customers.

Regular Updates:

Data is sourced from industry associations, customs import statistics, company registration information, and exhibition directories. The publisher regularly verifies and updates these data to ensure the timeliness and accuracy of buyer information.

Efficient Connectivity:

The directory has a clear format and supports Excel format, which facilitates quick screening, group management and batch contact, helping potassium chloride production and export companies save time and cost in acquiring customers.

Widely applicable:

Suitable for potassium chloride manufacturers, exporters, international traders, wholesalers, distributors, and agricultural enterprises.

Market Value:

This directory provides an analysis of the current import situation and market demand trends for potassium chlorides in Vietnam, helping global manufacturers and exporters understand market dynamics and identify potential business opportunities in Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Explanation of the Directory of Potassium Chloride Importers in Vietnam

1.1 Directory Introduction

1.2 Directory of Applicable Targets

1.3 Update Cycle and Information Validity



2 Market Overview of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

2.1 Overview of Vietnam's Potassium Chloride Market Development

2.2 Main Uses and Demand Trends of Potassium Chloride

2.3 Market Opportunities and Competitions of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam



3 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

3.1 Importer Company Name

3.2 Classification by Importer's Business Type

3.3 Classification by Import Value

3.4 Classification by Region in Vietnam

3.5 Classification by Year



4 Usage Guide and Cooperation Suggestions of Importers Business Directory

4.1 Usage Guide of Importer Business Directory of Vietnam's Potassium Chloride

4.2 Cooperation Suggestions



List of Charts

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

Chart 2023 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

Chart 2024 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

Chart 2025 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (Classification by Region)

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (Classification by Business Type of Importers)

Chart 2023-2025 Importers Business Directory of Potassium Chloride in Vietnam (Classification by Import Value)



Companies Featured

Petrovietnam Ca Mau Fertilizer Joint Stock Company

Petrovietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation

Thuy Ngan Trading Company Limited.

