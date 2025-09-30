Filing of the Groupama 2025 Half Year Financial Report

Groupama announces its Half Year Financial Report for 2025 is now available on its website and has been filed with the French stock exchange regulatory authority, l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This document includes the half year 2025 combined financial statements, the half year activity report, the declaration by the person responsible for the Half Year Financial Report as well as the statutory auditors’ review on the half year financial information.

The Half Year Financial Report can be viewed in French on Groupama’s website (www.groupama.com), under the « Analyst / Results » section. The English version will be available on 22 October 2025.

