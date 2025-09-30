AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine: Worldwide Market Insights and Business Opportunities 2025-2030

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Telehealth & Telemedicine Market by Component (Software, Service), Function (Virtual Care, Chatbot, RPM, Admin, Patient Engagement), Application (Teleneurology, TeleICU, Teleradiology), End User (Provider, Payer, Patient) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AI in telehealth & telemedicine market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by technological advancements, supportive governmental policies, and the proliferation of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) systems. A rising geriatric population necessitates efficient chronic condition monitoring, enhancing the demand for economical healthcare solutions.
Increased emphasis on diagnosing chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease boosts demand for telehealth devices. AI technologies, including virtual assistants and predictive analytics, enhance the efficacy and accessibility of telehealth services. For example, Eli Lilly and Company introduced LillyDirect in March 2025 to facilitate remote Alzheimer's treatment.
The software segment is projected to witness the fastest growth. The software segment is expected to lead market growth, driven by the reduced need for infrastructural development investment. AI and ML-enhanced software platforms offer predictive analytics and personalized care, propelling telehealth solutions. Cisco Systems provides HealthPresence 2.5 solutions, while Teladoc Health's acquisition of Catapult Health for USD 65 million further strengthens its position.
The healthcare providers segment hold the largest market share. Healthcare providers are leveraging RPM, AI, and cloud systems for personalized and efficient service delivery. This shift aids remote consultations and chronic disease management while reducing administrative burdens. Mercy Health's Virtual Care Services exemplify these advancements, serving over 600,000 patients with advanced technologies across multiple states.
The Asia Pacific region is set to register the fastest CAGR. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow rapidly, driven by advances in healthcare infrastructure and technology, alongside governmental initiatives. South Korea and India are notable examples, with legislative and infrastructural advancements supporting telemedicine. India's national eSanjeevani service exemplifies extensive patient reach and specialization coverage.
Research Coverage
This report categorizes the market by component, function, application, end-user, and region. It details the major factors influencing growth and offers a thorough analysis of key industry players, competitive landscapes, and strategic developments like acquisitions and product launches.
Featured Companies:
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
- Medtronic (Ireland)
- GE Healthcare (US)
- Epic Systems Corporation (US)
- Oracle (US)
- Doximity, Inc. (US)
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (US)
- American Well (US)
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (US)
- Included Health, Inc. (US)
- AMC Health (US)
- TeleSpecialists (US)
- Walgreen Co. (US)
- Caregility (US)
- CVS Health (US)
- AliveCor, Inc. (US)
- Elation (US)
- HealthTap, Inc. (US)
- ZoomCommunications, Inc. (US)
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|385
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|USD 4.22 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|USD 27.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics:
- Drivers:
- Increasing Adoption of Virtual Assistant Chatbots
- Rising Popularity of E-Prescriptions
- Growing Adoption of EHRs in Healthcare Settings
- Advancements in Digital Health Technologies
- Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
- Restraints:
- Regulatory Variations Across Regions
- Lack of Advanced Telemedicine Infrastructure in Emerging Economies
- Opportunities:
- Growing Popularity of Virtual Healthcare Solutions
- Emergence of AI and ML
- Favorable Government Initiatives and Reimbursement Policies
- Rising Focus on Home Healthcare
- Expansion of Remote Patient Monitoring Markets
- Challenges:
- Increasing Data Breaches and Medical Identity Theft Cases
- Complexities of Big Data in Healthcare
- Industry Trends:
- Gen AI for Medical Documentation
- Innovations in Remote Patient Monitoring Devices
Case Studies:
- Transforming Patient Care and Operational Efficiency with Caregility Virtual Nursing Solution
- Teladoc Health to Provide Medicare Advantage Plan for Closing Gaps and Boosting Quality Ratings
- LMH Health to Reduce Nurse Workload with Virtual Nursing
