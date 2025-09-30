Louisiana State University Accelerates Research with ManageX Self-Service Cloud Platform





BELLEVUE Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisiana State University (LSU) has deployed ManageX Research, a self-service cloud platform from Terawe, to empower its researchers with instant access to advanced cloud infrastructure and AI services. The platform enables LSU’s faculty and students to launch high-performance computing environments within minutes—dramatically reducing the time and effort needed to support breakthrough research.

LSU researchers working across disciplines such as artificial intelligence, biomedical science, and environmental modeling now benefit from rapid provisioning of cloud environments that include access to Azure AI services, OpenAI models, Llama, DeepSeek, and custom virtual machines—all without upfront costs or IT delays.

“The essence of research is exploration, but too often, technological roadblocks slow down progress,” said Ric Simmons, Executive Director of Information Technology at LSU. “ManageX eliminates those hurdles, allowing our faculty and students to focus on what truly matters—innovation.”

The ManageX platform is designed with both agility and governance in mind. Researchers can spin up pre-configured workspaces through a branded self-service portal, while administrators benefit from built-in budget controls and compliance alignment with standards like NIST 800-171, HIPAA, and ITAR. Enterprise-grade enclaves are also available for projects requiring enhanced data security, compliance with specific regulations, and administrative control protocols.

“Before ManageX, getting the right cloud setup took weeks, sometimes months,” said Dr. David Shepherd, Associate Professor at LSU. “Now it’s hours. This speed that ManageX has enabled for us has fundamentally changed how we approach complex problems.”

“This is the future of research computing,” said Anil Balakrishnan, CEO of Terawe. “By combining self-service access with enterprise-grade security, ManageX enables universities like LSU to scale their research infrastructure effortlessly.”

With ManageX now fully integrated into LSU’s research ecosystem, the university is redefining research agility and setting a new standard for academic innovation in the cloud era.

