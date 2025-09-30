Tilray, a Global Leader in Medical Cannabis, Announces Expansion of Premium Craft Cannabis Production at its Advanced EU-GMP Facility in Germany; Tilray Medical Enhances Tilray Craft Cannabis Portfolio with New Patient-Centered Offerings

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare today announced the expansion of its Tilray Craft portfolio in Germany with five new cannabis flower products produced in Germany at Tilray’s EU‑GMP certified facility in Neumünster as part of the BfArM in‑country cultivation program. The additions reflect Tilray’s ongoing commitment to providing physicians and pharmacies with a diverse range of quality, EU‑GMP certified medical cannabis options for eligible patients.

Rajnish Ohri, Managing Director International at Tilray Brands, commented, “The expansion of our Tilray Craft premium cannabis flower range demonstrates our commitment to patient care in Germany. As a global leader in medical cannabis, supported by our advanced EU-GMP facility in Germany, Tilray continuously introduces new genetics bred to pharmaceutical standards at Neumünster. This approach enables us to provide reliable, patient-focused medical cannabis options. Our priority remains delivering consistent, quality solutions to physicians and pharmacies, always placing patients' needs first.”

Tilray Craft cannabis is cultivated and produced indoors at Tilray’s EU‑GMP certified facility located in Neumünster, Germany. The production process adheres to rigorous quality control standards and protocols, ensuring distinctive, quality medical cannabis that patients can depend on for consistency and reliability.

New Tilray Craft Products:

Tilray Craft Cannabisblüten THC30 TRM (Triangle Mints)

Tilray Craft Cannabisblüten THC28 TRM (Triangle Mints)

Tilray Craft Cannabisblüten THC28 PPV (Platinum Pave 34)

Tilray Craft Cannabisblüten THC25 PPV (Platinum Pave 34)

Tilray Craft Cannabisblüten THC22 SNS (Sunset Sherbet)



All Tilray Craft products are available by prescription at pharmacies throughout Germany. Tilray remains dedicated to advancing medical cannabis innovation and supporting healthcare professionals with quality, compliant solutions. As patient needs continue to evolve, the company will responsibly expand its portfolio to ensure access to consistent, EU-GMP certified products both within Germany and internationally.

About Tilray Craft

Tilray Craft is next-level quality. It’s our specialist range of high potency flower exclusive to German patients. Indoor-grown in Neumünster, we focus on precision, optimising every stage of the process so that we bring patients only our very best buds. Combined with carefully selected, high THC, unique terpene genetics, Tilray Craft is fast becoming the medical cannabis brand of choice for higher-strength therapy needs.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Tilray Craft, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.

For further information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

