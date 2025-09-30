Locus Robotics Named Global Leader and Emerging Innovator in QKS SPARK Matrix™: Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), 2025

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-driven, mobile warehouse automation, today announced it has been positioned as the top Leader and Emerging Innovator in the SPARK Matrix™: Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), 2025 by QKS Group. This marks the fifth consecutive year Locus has been recognized in the influential industry assessment, with its highest ranking to date for technology excellence and customer impact.

The QKS SPARK Matrix™ delivers a detailed analysis of the global Autonomous Mobile Robots landscape, evaluating technology vendors on technology excellence and customer impact. Locus Robotics was highlighted for its advanced multi-robot orchestration, adaptive navigation, and proven enterprise scalability across retail, 3PL, healthcare, and industrial environments.

“We’re proud to be honored once again by QKS Group as a global leader and innovator in the Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) market,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “In today’s volatile landscape, businesses need a partner that enables them to scale rapidly without heavy capital burden. Our Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model makes affordable, seamless scaling a reality for our customers, while ensuring continuous innovation and flexibility.”

Driving Measurable Results

Locus’ recognition as a leader underscores its commitment to helping customers navigate today’s most pressing logistics challenges, including labor shortages, peak volume surges, and supply chain disruptions. With its AI-driven LocusONE® platform, Locus enables intelligent fleet coordination across multiple robot form factors and workflows - delivering:

2–3× productivity gains

99.9% fleet uptime

Achievement of the 5 billion units picked milestone earlier this year

The company’s new Locus Array solution, cited by QKS Group as a major industry innovation, further advances warehouse optimization by enabling seamless coordination of multiple robot types in one unified platform, improving resilience and operational agility.

“Locus Robotics isn’t just a SPARK leader in Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), it’s also an emerging innovator in the space,” said Piyush Dewangan - CEO and Chief Analyst - QKS Group. “With its breakthroughs in intelligent, mixed-fleet automation through LocusONE, and its progress toward zero-touch picking, Locus is redefining what the future of AMR will look like.”

The Growing AMR Market

According to QKS Group, the AMR market has rapidly shifted from pilot programs to mission-critical infrastructure for modern fulfillment. The competitive frontier has moved beyond robot hardware to software intelligence, fleet orchestration, and ecosystem scalability - areas where Locus continues to lead.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the global leader in AI-enabled, mobile warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility, unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE™, Locus seamlessly integrates flexible robots into existing environments to dramatically enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease. Trusted by 150+ leading brands in retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial sectors across 350+ sites worldwide, Locus helps customers achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence - driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more information, visit www.qksgroup.com.

