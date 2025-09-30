AI in Financial Planning and Analysis Market to Grow by Over $48 Billion by 2029 - Generative AI and Conversational Analytics Fuel Industry Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Financial Planning and Analysis Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in financial planning and analysis (FP&A) market is anticipated to expand by USD 48.86 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 26.9%. This comprehensive report offers a thorough analysis of market size, future projections, prevailing trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges, as well as a vendor analysis of approximately 25 companies.

Current market dynamics reveal that growth is driven by increased business volatility, a rising need for agility, the proliferation of big data, and the democratization of AI capabilities. The study integrates primary and secondary data sources, including insights from key industry players. It includes historical data with a forecast, segmentation by region, and a review of major companies.

The study highlights the emergence of generative AI and conversational analytics as significant market growth drivers. Additionally, the transition from predictive to prescriptive and autonomous finance models, coupled with the rise of composable FP&A platforms, is anticipated to increase market demand.

The AI in Financial Planning and Analysis Market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

Rule-based

Machine learning-based

Natural language processing (NLP)

By Application:

Predictive forecasting and planning

Advanced analytics and insights

Risk management and fraud detection

Automated financial reporting and analysis

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the AI in Financial Planning and Analysis market focuses on:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Industry analysis

A detailed vendor analysis in the report aids in improving market position, offering in-depth studies on key vendors, including Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Anaplan Inc., Board International SA, DataRobot Inc., and more. It also provides information on upcoming trends and challenges that may influence market growth, assisting companies in strategizing and leveraging new growth opportunities. The report synthesizes data through a comprehensive methodology, analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anaplan Inc.

Board International SA

DataRobot Inc.

Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

Google LLC

H2O.ai Inc.

HighRadius Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Planful Inc.

Prophix Software Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Workday Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84l2zd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.