Apollo Art Auctions Presents Day Two of The Prince Collection: Masterpieces from Egypt, Greece and Rome

Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to announce its upcoming sale, "Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities – The Prince Collection," taking place Sunday, 5 October at 1:00 p.m. GMT at 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW.

This exceptional auction presents a distinguished selection of antiquities spanning the Egyptian, Greek and Roman civilisations, offering collectors and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to acquire museum-quality pieces that embody the artistry, history and cultural legacy of the ancient world.

A word from Dr Ivan Bonchev: “The sale offers a rich variety of antiquities, from small to monumental, including remarkable Roman marble pieces and a fine selection of wearable jewellery.”

Auction Highlights

Lot 572 – Egyptian Granite Cramp of Seti I

This large granite clamp formed a part of a building or temple during the reign of Seti I, as shown by the pharaoh’s cartouche. Such pieces were usually made of wood and have since deteriorated, making this an exceptional survivor of early architecture. Seti I is celebrated for expanding Egypt’s power and commissioning great monuments, including the temple of Abydos.

Lot 792 – Graeco-Roman Copy of the Venus de Milo Type

A striking representation of the goddess Venus and an enduring symbol of love and beauty. The Romans admired Greek ideals and adopted them into their own culture, making the image of Aphrodite the standard of beauty throughout the empire. This life-sized example reflects just that.

Lot 817 – Monumental Sabaean Offering Table

Measuring 48 cm × 85 cm, this impressive piece would have been a central feature of an ancient temple dedicated to the moon and sun deities. Monumental offering tables of this kind are extremely rare and were likely used for important ceremonies.

Lot 823 – Apulian Calyx Krater with Funerary Scene by the Varrese Painter

Created by Greek communities in southern Italy, Apulian kraters were placed in tombs as offerings. The renowned Varrese Painter was known for complex compositions honouring the dead. This finely preserved example, 51cm tall, would be a powerful statement piece in any established collection.

Lot 836 – Hellenistic Carnelian Cameo of a Ruler in High-Karat Gold Openwork Pendant

An exquisite example of Hellenistic jewellery and goldsmithing. The vibrant orange carnelian is finely carved with the likeness of a ruler and set in an intricate high-karat gold openwork mount. Such pendants were prized possessions and offer a vivid glimpse into the luxury of Hellenistic high society.

Auction & Viewing Details

The live auction will be held at Apollo Art Auctions, 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW, on Sunday, 5 October at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

All lots are available for private viewing by appointment at the London showroom. Apollo’s experienced, white-gloved team carefully handles each item and prepares all acquisitions for secure in-house shipping, ensuring that every piece reaches its new destination with the utmost care.

