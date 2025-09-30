AI in the Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) Market 2025-2029: Tech Advancements and Labor Shortages Shape Dynamics, Driving AI in QSR Revenues by $6.83 Billion

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Quick Service Restaurants Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in quick service restaurants market is projected to expand by USD 6.83 billion from 2024 to 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.9%. This comprehensive report provides a thorough analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

Current market trends indicate a rising need to address labor shortages and increased operational costs. The surging consumer demand for speed, personalization, and convenience, coupled with advancements in AI technology and greater accessibility, are key market drivers.

The report highlights the increasing use of generative AI for conversational commerce, the shift towards hyper-automation in back-of-house operations, and the integration of data into enterprise-wide AI platforms as significant growth catalysts for the market in the coming years.

To compile this report, a balanced mix of primary and secondary information, including insights from industry participants, was utilized, ensuring accurate and relevant data on market size, segment and regional analysis, and vendor landscapes.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Robotics and automation

Machine learning

Computer vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On premises

By Application:

Automated ordering systems

AI powered chatbots

Food preparation optimization

Inventory management

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage:

AI In Quick Service Restaurants Market Sizing

AI In Quick Service Restaurants Market Forecast

AI In Quick Service Restaurants Industry Analysis

The vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market standings by offering detailed assessments of leading market players such as American Dairy Queen Corp., Burger King Company LLC, Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Starbucks Corp., and YUM Brands Inc., among others. The analysis includes insights on developing trends and challenges that could impact market growth, helping companies to devise strategies and capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

Through a detailed synthesis and summation of data from a variety of sources, the report paints a comprehensive picture of the market using key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Burger King Company LLC

CaliBurger LLC

Carls Jr. Restaurants LLC

Chick fil A Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Honeybee Foods Corp.

Jack in the Box Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Panera Bread

Papa Johns International Inc.

Raising Canes Restaurants LLC

Starbucks Corp.

The Subway Group

The Wendys Co.

White Castle Management Co.

YUM Brands Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9vobf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.