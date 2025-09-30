AI in the Fintech Industry 2025-2029: Global and Regional Market Analysis by Component, Deployment and Application

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Fintech Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in fintech market is projected to experience impressive growth, with expectations to increase by USD 28.68 billion from 2024 to 2029, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. A comprehensive report emphasizes the market's holistic analysis, sizing, forecasting, and highlights the latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players.

Increased demand for personalized customer experiences, enhanced operational efficiency, and superior risk management through data analytics are primary market drivers.

The integration of generative AI, the acceleration of hyper-personalization at scale, and the convergence with regulatory technology are identified as pivotal factors propelling market growth in the coming years. As these elements foster demand, the ongoing evolution of AI technologies opens new horizons for business innovations and efficiencies within the fintech sector.

The study is grounded in an objective blend of primary and secondary data, enriched by insights from industry leaders. The report delivers extensive market size data, segmented by region and offering an in-depth vendor landscape analysis.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud-based

By Application: Business analytics and reporting, Fraud detection, Virtual assistant, Customer behavioral analytics, Quantitative and asset management

By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

Key Areas Covered:

AI In Fintech Market sizing

AI In Fintech Market forecast

AI In Fintech Market industry analysis

The report's robust vendor analysis endeavors to enhance clients' strategic positioning in the market. It meticulously examines leading market participants like Affirm Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AlphaSense Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Amelia US LLC, Auquan, ComplyAdvantage, Consultadoria e Inovacao Tecnologica S.A., Inbenta Holdings Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kasisto Inc., Microsoft Corp., Narrative Science, Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Upstart Network Inc. Additionally, the report discusses forthcoming trends and challenges poised to affect market dynamics.

This detailed report synthesizes and summarizes data from multiple sources, analyzing key metrics such as profitability, pricing, competition, and promotions. By identifying key industry influencers, the report offers a thorough competitive landscape and employs a nuanced vendor selection methodology, facilitating accurate market growth forecasting via qualitative and quantitative research. The comprehensive data presented ensures stakeholders are well-equipped to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

